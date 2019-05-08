UK annual house price growth hits 2-year high in April - Halifax

British annual house price growth picked up by more than expected last month to hit its highest in over two years, figures from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Wednesday.

[LONDON] British annual house price growth picked up by more than expected last month to hit its highest in over two years, figures from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Wednesday.

House prices in the three months to April stood 5.0 per cent higher than a year ago, the strongest growth since February 2017, following a 2.6 per cent rise in the three months to March.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to an annual increase of 4.5 per cent in the three months to April.

