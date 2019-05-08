You are here

Home > Real Estate

UK annual house price growth hits 2-year high in April - Halifax

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 4:07 PM

doc759bj690ws58857u2uy_doc6xlgucti0nti19o14a6.jpg
British annual house price growth picked up by more than expected last month to hit its highest in over two years, figures from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Wednesday.
Bloomberg

[LONDON] British annual house price growth picked up by more than expected last month to hit its highest in over two years, figures from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Wednesday.

House prices in the three months to April stood 5.0 per cent higher than a year ago, the strongest growth since February 2017, following a 2.6 per cent rise in the three months to March.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to an annual increase of 4.5 per cent in the three months to April.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

The Woodleigh Residences to launch for sale on May 11

Airbnb-style short-term home sharing still illegal, after consultation: URA

CapitaLand's revamped Funan secures 98% pre-leasing commitment for twin office blocks

Property slowdown beckons as next risk for emerging markets

Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee

Perennial Hldgs posts Q1 net loss of S$26.9m

Editor's Choice

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

lwx_hyflux_090519_8.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux fends off move by seven banks to opt out of moratorium

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Must Read

lwx_MAS_090519_84.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS to release data on its forex intervention, transfers S$45b in reserves to GIC

May 8, 2019
Real Estate

Airbnb-style short-term home sharing still illegal, after consultation: URA

May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

The Woodleigh Residences to launch for sale on May 11

lwx_uobl_090519_131.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB rides on Shopmatic's digital solutions to help SMEs get on e-commerce bandwagon

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening