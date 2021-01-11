UK commercial real estate looking to cut debt

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
London
BRITISH commercial property companies are looking to reduce their debt and be flexible as the real estate market is predicted to take up to two years to recover from the economic downturn.
Reports by property consultant CBRE and agents Knight Frank and Cluttons state that...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes