You are here

Home > Real Estate

UK construction buoyed by house-building: surveys

Thu, May 02, 2019 - 7:10 AM

lwx_Britain construction_020519_32.jpg
Britain's construction industry is being shielded from the uncertainty about Brexit by modest growth in house-building, industry surveys showed on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Britain's construction industry is being shielded from the uncertainty about Brexit by modest growth in house-building, industry surveys showed on Thursday.

Builders registered 37,672 new homes for warranties and insurance from the National House-Building Council (NHBC) between January and March, up 3 per cent compared with a year earlier.

NHBC's figures, which cover 80 per cent of the new homes market, are viewed as a lead indicator for the housing sector.

Separately, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) said private house-building supported the otherwise subdued construction industry, with overall confidence at an almost six-year low.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

While the commercial construction sector has been hurt by falling business investment ahead of Brexit, efforts to narrow a shortfall in the number of residential homes on the market has helped the house-building sector.

Construction represents about 6 per cent of British economic output.

"We are pleased to report good numbers for the start of the year, although we do need to bear in mind the situation 12 months ago when freezing conditions caused major hold-ups in registrations as well as build-rates across the bulk of the UK," NHBC chief executive Steve Wood said.

Uncertainty around Brexit had caused "some dampening" of the housing market for new homes in early 2019, he said.

Prime Minister Theresa May has failed to get her European Union divorce deal through parliament, forcing her to delay the original Brexit date of March 29. A new deadline has been set for Oct 31, more than three years since the 2016 referendum.

House-building was the only source of growth for Britain's construction industry during the first three months of 2019, according to the most recent purchasing managers index from IHS Markit/CIPS. The survey for April is due at 0830 GMT. 

REUTERS

Real Estate

Boycott of Brunei-owned businesses over gay sex death penalty likely to expand

WeWork's Europe expansion faces growing competition before IPO

New Halal Hub to cost up to S$100m

How foreigners helped cool Australian housing

London homes that make a perfect selfie

Britain's house price growth stays subdued as Brexit woes persist

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_banks_020519_4.jpg
May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
2 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
3 Savings hacks for millennials and more
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 Oxley inks deal to sell Chevron House for S$1.03b

Must Read

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_Federal Reserve_020519_11.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve leaves key US rate unchanged amid mixed economic signals

lwx_office workers_020519_2.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Disability inclusion is a win-win, achievable goal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening