You are here

Home > Real Estate

UK construction firms rely heavily on EU workers

Thu, Jun 21, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

MORE than a quarter of London's construction workers come from elsewhere in the European Union (EU), according to new figures released on Tuesday that highlight the British capital's reliance on EU immigrants ahead of Brexit next year.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said 28 per cent of construction workers employed in London between 2014 and 2016 were nationals of other EU countries, more than double the percentage of EU workers in other industries in London.

The figures for the capital contrast with the UK as a whole, where only 7 per cent of the 2.2 million construction workers were from elsewhere in the EU - similar to other sectors.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Construction, which accounts for 6 per cent of British economic output, has struggled since the 2016 Brexit vote as uncertainty about Britain's future relationship with the EU has made companies reluctant to invest in major projects.

"The London construction sector is particularly exposed to potential fallout from Brexit," said Manny Aparicio, national head of project management at property consultancy Naismiths.

London accounts for about a fifth of Britain's construction output.

The ONS figures also showed an ageing construction workforce across Britain.

"The youngest blood in UK construction is currently the non-UK nationals, but if Brexit makes the UK a less attractive place to work then that demographic could disappear at the same time as the older UK hands retire," Mr Aparicio said.

More than three quarters of the 165,000 EU nationals working in Britain's construction sector come from the 10 relatively poor central and eastern European countries that joined the EU between 2004 and 2007. A further 10 per cent are from Ireland.

Separate data published last month showed the number of EU nationals working in Britain fell for the first time in eight years at the start of 2018, figures that prompted alarm among employers.

The drop was driven mostly by workers from eastern European countries. REUTERS

Real Estate

Holland Drive five-room HDB flat sold for S$1.1 million

Rochor Centre's demolition to commence on June 26

Blackstone's first-of-a-kind India IPO confronts rate jitters

A construction boom suddenly emerges in Caracas, of all places

US housing starts in May approach 11-year high

In New Jersey, luxury condos liven up the waterfront

Editor's Choice

Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite in overdrive for oil-and-gas firms: EY

Most Read

1 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
2 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
3 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
4 Astrea IV Class A-1 bonds rise to 102.9 on debut
5 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

New dawn for Noble as Goldilocks ends trench fight over debt revamp

BT_20180621_LKPROPNEX21_3476473.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir

Jun 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

PayNow expanding scope to include businesses

BT_20180621_JQCAROU21_3476914.jpg
Jun 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS, Stripe, Visa to power CarouPay

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening