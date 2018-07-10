You are here
UK group in exclusive due diligence for Manulife Centre
If acquisition by Chelsfield confirmed at about S$550m, deal will be biggest local office transaction so far for 2018
Singapore
BRITISH property group Chelsfield is understood to be effecting exclusive due diligence on Manulife Centre in Bras Basah Road with a view to purchasing the 11-storey commercial building.
The price is expected to be around S$550 million. This would reflect around S$2,300
