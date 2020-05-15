You are here

Home > Real Estate

UK home prices predicted to fall as property sector slowly reopens

Surveyors expect rents to fall across the UK in the coming three months, but stabilise in a year's time
Fri, May 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg@BusinessTimes

BT_20200515_NBPROP15_4118036.jpg
Knight Frank forecasts that price falls in prime London will be around 5% and in the UK around 7% on average.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

London

AS THE UK property market slowly reopens after a long hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, chartered surveyors and estate agents predict that home prices will fall.

In the latest survey of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), three-quarters of respondents...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Singapore commercial property investment volume dives 78% in Q1

UK plan to revive housing is set to unlock £82b of deals

Tesla CEO lists more California homes after vow to sell possessions

HK land auction fails in rare property market setback

Tired of confinement, Spaniards now keener on homes in suburbs than city centres

Why open offices will survive in post-Covid-19 era

BREAKING NEWS

May 15, 2020 05:47 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares hit 3-week low on doubts over speedy recovery

[BENGALURU] A wave of selling hit European shares on Thursday amid investor fears of a prolonged economic downturn...

May 15, 2020 02:00 AM
Garage

Data privacy startup Dathena raises US$12m in Series A round led by Jungle Ventures

DATHENA, a Singapore-based deeptech startup providing AI-powered data privacy and security solutions, has raised US$...

May 15, 2020 12:04 AM
Companies & Markets

Best World Q1 net profit up 29% to S$13.3m, led by Taiwan, China sales

MAINBOARD-LISTED skincare-product company Best World International, which remains under a bourse probe over its...

May 15, 2020 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

Qatar makes face masks mandatory on threat of jail, fines

[DOHA] Qatar has made wearing a face mask compulsory for everyone who steps outside their home, with violators...

May 14, 2020 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

WTO Chief quits suddenly, adding to global turmoil

[FRANKFURT] The head of the organisation charged with bringing a semblance of order to international trade relations...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.