You are here

Home > Real Estate

UK house prices are on the longest losing streak since crisis

Mon, Aug 13, 2018 - 11:52 AM

BP_UKhousing_130818_89.jpg
UK house prices fell for a fifth month in a row in July, the longest stretch of declines since the financial crisis.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] UK house prices fell for a fifth month in a row in July, the longest stretch of declines since the financial crisis.

Values fell 0.2 per cent from June, bringing the average price for a home to 302,251 pounds (S$531,000), Acadata said in a report Monday. London remains a "mixed picture," with the number of sales in the second quarter falling by 7 per cent from a year earlier and prices declining in almost two-thirds of the capital's boroughs.

The British housing market is weakening after a three-decade boom amid slower economic growth, uncertainty created by Brexit and inflation outpacing wage growth over much of the past year. London, where the average house price is more than double the national average, has been hit harder than the rest of the country.

At the national level, annual price growth has slowed to 1.6 per cent, the least in six years, and sales have declined by 6 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis, Acadata said. The Bank of England's interest-rate increase in August is expected "to result in a further reduction in housing market activity," the report said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BOE HIKE

The central bank hiked rates for only the second time since the financial crisis this month, and said that London's property market is seeing weakness due to the UK's decision to leave the European Union and changes in migration.

Policy maker Ian McCafferty said last week that the capital is seeing "significant change as a result of uncertainty around Brexit," weighing on home prices and rents.

Looking at regions on a three-month growth average, there's evidence to support that BOE view, the report said. The West Midlands region is seeing the fastest growth, while the Southeast and East of England are seeing the slowest.

A separate report from Visa and IHS Markit showed that consumer spending fell 0.9 per cent in July from a year earlier. While hot weather helped boost spending on food, drink and days away, surveys show that retailers are concerned rate hikes will hit already-fragile consumer confidence.

"It seems unlikely that expenditure trends will improve in the near term," said Annabel Fiddes, principal economist at IHS Markit. "Expenditure trends have been relatively subdued in 2018 so far, which can be linked in part to disappointing growth in real earnings despite a tight labour market, while the recent interest-rate hike by the Bank of England is likely to add further pressure on households' budgets."

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Cromwell E-Reit beats forecast with 7-month DPU of 0.0253 euro on light-industrial strength

Kingsley Mansion in Balestier to launch en bloc tender with S$45.5m reserve price

US tells China's HNA to sell stake in NYC building near Trump Tower

Luxury flats rise on NY's industrial backyard

Former Battle of Britain command post now £2.4m penthouse

Higher costs, losses from associates hit KSH's Q1 profit

Editor's Choice

BP_SGwork_130818_12.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investor relations professionals evolve to satisfy savvier investors

BP_SGcbd_130818_14.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Opinion

High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind

BP_SGbanks_130818_18.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Consumer

PayNow Corporate launched today

Most Read

1 SGD savings deposit growth flatlining as depositors seek options
2 PayNow Corporate seen as 'game-changer' in Singapore's cashless drive
3 Turkey's lira crisis: How bad can it get?
4 High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind
5 A closer look at the US-China trade war
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_130818_49.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's economy grows 3.9% in Q2; expected to slow down in H2 2018

BP_SGMan_130818_50.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Manufacturing sector drives Singapore GDP growth at 'robust' clip in Q2 2018

BP_SGtrade_130818_52.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q2 non-oil exports jump 9.4%; full-year forecast raised to 2.5-3.5%

BP_No Signboard_130818_58.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Federal International, Ace Achieve, ESR Reit, No Signboard, ComfortDelGro

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening