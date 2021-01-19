You are here

Home > Real Estate

UK house prices drop amid rush to beat deadline for tax break

Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 5:50 AM

London

UK home prices fell in January as sellers tried to speed up transactions with discounts before a temporary reduction in a hefty tax on home-buying ends - although many deals will miss the deadline anyway, according to Rightmove.

The average asking price fell 0.9 per cent on the month, seemingly to tempt movers into last-minute sales, the UK's biggest property website said.

However, of 613,000 agreements already in the pipeline, it expects about 100,000 to close after the March 31 cut-off, meaning they will face tax bills as much as £15,000 (S$27,000) bigger than they would have.

While activity in the first few weeks of January usually sets the tone for the rest of the year, Covid-related market closures and the stimulus-boosting stamp duty holiday are likely to skew the figures in 2021.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Tim Bannister, Rightmove's director of property data, said the main difference between Britain's first lockdown last year and the one it's in now was that the housing market was open this time, so that "changed housing priorities can therefore be more readily satisfied."

As more people work remotely and home-school their children, they've sought homes with more space - indoor and outdoor - lifting the market after the initial shock of the pandemic despite the biggest economic slump in three centuries.

The number of agreed sales last year was up a tenth on 2019.

Matthew Smith, sales and lettings director at Thornley Groves, Manchester, said the desire to upsize to the suburbs is the main driver of sales.

"I don't think the high levels of activity we're currently seeing are exclusively due to the tax holiday," he said. "It's simply given people the impetus to be alert to moving home, which in turn has led to more demand." BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Singapore government keeping close watch on property market

2021 construction demand forecast to recover

Private home buyers undaunted by rise in unemployment rate last year

Property developers facing better year ahead in 2021

Suburban retail S-Reits have smoothest recovery path: Credit Suisse

OrangeTee & Tie sets sights on 30% revenue growth in digital, data push

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 19, 2021 12:29 AM
Consumer

De Beers raises diamond prices

[LONDON] De Beers implemented its biggest price increase for diamonds in years as the industry starts bouncing back...

Jan 19, 2021 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

US and China clash at WHO over scientific mission in Wuhan

[GENEVA] The United States called on China on Monday to allow an expert team from the World Health Organization (WHO...

Jan 19, 2021 12:07 AM
Transport

Canada to lift Boeing 737 MAX flight ban on Jan 20

[MONTREAL] Canada said on Monday it will lift a near two-year flight ban on Boeing Co's 737 MAX on Jan 20, joining...

Jan 19, 2021 12:03 AM
Government & Economy

Shangri-La Dialogue to resume this year: Ng Eng Hen

[SINGAPORE]- The annual Shangri-La Dialogue will resume this year, as more effective safety measures are in place...

Jan 18, 2021 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: Additional measures may be needed as community cases inch up

[SINGAPORE] Additional measures may be needed to keep Covid-19 in check here, as community cases inch up and - for...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Property market must remain stable so young Singaporeans can own homes: DPM

Covid-19: Additional measures may be needed as community cases inch up

SIA can be the world's first vaccinated international airline

Singapore government to ensure property market is in line with economic fundamentals

Quick takes: What is driving property buying in Singapore?

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for