You are here

Home > Real Estate

UK house prices fall by most since 2009 as Covid hits: Nationwide

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 3:34 PM

file7a3jjpdyp9zdsknygjy.jpg
Britain's house prices fell by the most in more than 11 years in May as the coronavirus crisis hammered the market, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Britain's house prices fell by the most in more than 11 years in May as the coronavirus crisis hammered the market, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday.

Nationwide said prices fell by 1.7 per cent last month from April, the biggest monthly decline since February 2009....

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

United Hampshire US Reit collects 77% of base rents from retail tenants in May

Toronto's underground city faces bleak future with bankers MIA

Starhill Global Reit to issue S$100m 3.15% notes due 2025

Reit perp holders risk drops in coupon rate if issuers reset

First Reit units tumble 21.5% after Lippo says it cannot sustain rental support

Infrastructure capability programme kicks off

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 2, 2020 03:39 PM
Government & Economy

French economy will contract 11% in 2020, more hard days ahead: minister

[PARIS] The French economy is set to contract 11 per cent this year due to the coronavirus crisis and more hard days...

Jun 2, 2020 03:34 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares gain as RBA plays up recovery prospects

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed higher on Tuesday after the country's central bank reiterated that the impact from...

Jun 2, 2020 03:17 PM
Government & Economy

544 new coronavirus cases, including 4 community cases

[SINGAPORE] There are 544 new coronavirus cases as of Tuesday noon, including four community cases.

Jun 2, 2020 03:03 PM
Consumer

France's Carrefour expands in convenience stores in Taiwan

[PARIS] French retailer Carrefour said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy food retailer Wellcome Taiwan from Asia's...

Jun 2, 2020 02:56 PM
Energy & Commodities

Qatar Petroleum's US$19b LNG vessel order boon for South Korean shipbuilders

[SEOUL] South Korea's ailing shipbuilders have been thrown a lifeline in an increasingly tough market with a US$19...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.