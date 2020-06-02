UK house prices fall by most since 2009 as Covid hits: Nationwide

Get our introductory offer at only
[LONDON] Britain's house prices fell by the most in more than 11 years in May as the coronavirus crisis hammered the market, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday.
Nationwide said prices fell by 1.7 per cent last month from April, the biggest monthly decline since February 2009....
