UK house prices rise at fastest pace since Nov 2018: Nationwide

[LONDON] British house prices rose in January at their fastest annual rate since November 2018, adding to signs of a modest pick up in the housing market and broader economic confidence since December's election, industry figures showed on Wednesday.

Nationwide Building Society said annual house price growth in January increased to 1.9 per cent from December's 1.4 per cent, above all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists, after a monthly increase of 0.5 per cent in January alone.

Reuters