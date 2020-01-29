You are here

Home > Real Estate

UK house prices rise at fastest pace since Nov 2018: Nationwide

Wed, Jan 29, 2020 - 3:36 PM

file791ljddn9zb2xwepmv7.jpg
British house prices rose in January at their fastest annual rate since November 2018, adding to signs of a modest pick up in the housing market and broader economic confidence since December's election, industry figures showed on Wednesday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] British house prices rose in January at their fastest annual rate since November 2018, adding to signs of a modest pick up in the housing market and broader economic confidence since December's election, industry figures showed on Wednesday.

Nationwide Building Society said annual house price growth in January increased to 1.9 per cent from December's 1.4 per cent, above all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists, after a monthly increase of 0.5 per cent in January alone. 

Reuters

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Wing Fong Mansions up for collective sale with S$176m reserve price

Singapore property firms shut China malls, announce early closures over Wuhan virus

CapitaLand closes 6 malls in China; shorter hours at remaining 45

Dasin Retail Trust shortens hours, shuts businesses at China malls

Elite Commercial Reit prices units at £0.68 or S$1.21 each

Mapletree Logistics Trust plans 22.2b yen acquisition of Japan facility

BREAKING

Jan 29, 2020 03:34 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks rise on bargain hunting after Tuesday's sharp drop

[SEOUL] South Korean shares gained on Wednesday, as investors picked up beaten-down stocks after the index fell by...

Jan 29, 2020 03:19 PM
Energy & Commodities

PetroChina tops Singapore's shrinking list of 2019 marine fuel suppliers

[SINGAPORE] PetroChina's Singapore bunkering unit moved up a notch to be the top marine fuel supplier in the world's...

Jan 29, 2020 03:13 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold little changed as investors assess virus impact, await Fed decision

[BENGALURU] Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday after falling 1 per cent in the previous session, as...

Jan 29, 2020 03:10 PM
Transport

British Airways suspends bookings for China flights after coronavirus warnings

[LONDON] British Airways (BA) has suspended bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and...

UPDATED 33 min ago
Jan 29, 2020 03:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Metal Component inks agreement for 75.5m yuan sale of Chinese unit

METAL Component Engineering will sell its dormant Chinese subsidiary for 75.5 million yuan (S$14.8 million) in cash...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly