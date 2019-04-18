You are here

Home > Real Estate

UK house prices stagnate in March as buying activity plunges

Thu, Apr 18, 2019 - 9:19 AM

[LONDON] UK house prices stagnated in March as the number of transactions plunged, according to LSL Acadata.

Values were flat on an annual basis last month as falls in London and southern England offset gains elsewhere, the firm said in a report on Thursday. In March alone, prices rose just 0.1 per cent, and transactions fell a seasonally-adjusted 15 per cent, despite the month marking the start of the traditional spring buying period.

The report is the latest to highlight the struggles of the UK housing market amid mounting Brexit uncertainty. Data from the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday showed values nationally rose just 0.6 per cent in February compared with a year earlier, while those in the capital dropped by the most since 2009.

The Acadata report showed large annual declines for London's most expensive boroughs in February. Kensington and Chelsea saw prices drop almost 30 per cent from a year earlier, while three of the capital's other priciest areas - the City of Westminster, Camden and Hammersmith and Fulham - also saw double-digit declines. Meanwhile the City of London bucked the trend with a 12 per cent jump.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Acadata noted the large changes could be as a result of a lower number of transactions in January and February, making price swings more volatile. Overall, London prices are down 1.1 per cent from a year earlier, although data for the month alone gave some cause for optimism, pointing to a 1.2 per cent rebound.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

WeWork pulls out of talks to take on more Hong Kong space

Keppel Reit's Q1 DPU dips 2.1%

Far East Hospitality to expand into Vietnam

Far East Hospitality to expand into Vietnam

UBS Singapore to take up entire office space at redeveloped Park Mall

Brexit relocations spur Dublin property boom

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

BP_Wee Cho Yaw_180419_7.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Wee Cho Yaw tightens grip on property assets with UOL's Marina Centre deal

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
4 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
5 CWT parent defaults on loan

Must Read

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

lwx_singapore_180419_2.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Surprise export dive sparks fears of revision in GDP outlook

BT_20190418_NRJEWEL_3757154.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening