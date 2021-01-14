You are here

Home > Real Estate

UK housing market boom starts to fade: survey

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 8:34 AM

nz_ukhousing_140142.jpg
A boom in Britain's housing market has started to fade, dampened by new Covid-19 lockdowns and the coming expiry of a temporary tax cut for buyers, a survey showed on Thursday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] A boom in Britain's housing market has started to fade, dampened by new Covid-19 lockdowns and the coming expiry of a temporary tax cut for buyers, a survey showed on Thursday.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors' monthly gauge of new buyer enquiries fell in December to a seven-month low of +15 per cent from +26 per cent in November.

The survey, based on the findings of chartered surveyors, again showed widespread reports of rising house prices: the headline house price balance fell only slightly to +65 in December - not far off a 21-year record of +67 in October.

Only London showed weak house price growth, RICS said.

Britain's housing market rebounded strongly after the first Covid-19 lockdown as buyers sought bigger houses with gardens.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Bank of England shows mortgage approvals in November topped 100,000 for the first time since 2007.

"Although the housing market remains open for business in the midst of the latest national lockdown, there is a sense from respondents to the survey that the new restrictions will still impact on transaction activity over the coming months,"said Simon Rubinsohn, RICS chief economist.

Analysts widely expect activity to cool off in 2021, slowed by the March 31 expiry of a cut to a property purchase tax - introduced last year to soften the hit to the economy from the pandemic - and a partial withdrawal of the government's "Help to Buy" subsidy scheme for new-build homes.

Still, respondents to the RICS survey thought an economic recovery from lockdown, helped by the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, would help to keep house prices buoyant for now.

Last week mortgage lender Halifax said downward pressure on house prices was likely later in 2021 as unemployment rises following the end of the government's job protection scheme.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Keppel DC Reit's MTN programme limit raised to S$2b from S$500m

Wave of regional buyers expected to land on Sentosa Cove

Despite pandemic, total 2020 new home sales may match 2019's

China parties lead foreign buyers of Sentosa Cove villas

Conservation shophouses in Tanjong Pagar and Outram Park up for sale

HDB rolls out one-stop portal that lists new flats up for sale

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 14, 2021 08:37 AM
Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit's MTN programme limit raised to S$2b from S$500m

THE limit of Keppel DC Reit's multicurrency medium term note (MTN) programme has been raised to S$2 billion from S$...

Jan 14, 2021 08:31 AM
Government & Economy

Snap says it is permanently terminating Trump's account

[NEW YORK] Snap Inc is permanently terminating US President Donald Trump's Snapchat account, a company spokeswoman...

Jan 14, 2021 08:25 AM
Government & Economy

Disneyland opens mass Covid-19 vaccination centre

[ANAHEIM, United States] California's Disneyland opened a giant coronavirus vaccination centre on Wednesday, some 10...

Jan 14, 2021 08:18 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Thursday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday on profit-taking following recent rallies, after the US market ended...

Jan 14, 2021 07:18 AM
Transport

US asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

[WASHINGTON] The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Wednesday asked Tesla to recall 158,000...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

RHB Investment Bank CEO set to join billionaire Kuok's group

Sea acquires Indonesian bank to gain foothold in financial tech

Firms recognised for National Service-friendly policies

Analysts expect Malaysia's MCO to be extended

China sees biggest Covid-19 spike in over five months, four cities in lockdown

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for