You are here

Home > Real Estate

UK housing starts slow, led by slump in London

Fri, Jul 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

BRITISH builders started work on slightly fewer new homes in the three months to the end of June, hit by a sharp fall in London, but overall construction remained close to its highest level since the global financial crisis, industry data showed.

Builders reported that they were about to start work on 38,978 new homes in the second quarter of 2018, the National House-Building Council (NHBC), an industry body that insures about 80 per cent of new construction, said on Thursday.

The total was 3 per cent smaller than in the same quarter of 2017, driven almost entirely by a 12 per cent fall in new housing starts in London, where investor demand has faded since June 2016's Brexit vote.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Housing starts in the British capital have more than halved since the year before the Brexit vote.

Construction in the United Kingdom overall rebounded by 6 per cent from the first three months of 2018, when unusually snowy weather delayed work.

"Demand for new homes across the UK remains strong," NHBC chief executive Steve Wood said. "We have seen some promising numbers coming through, in particular during May and June."

NHBC's measure of quarterly housing starts slumped below 17,000 during the depths of the financial crisis, before recovering to peak at 42,423 in early 2017, helped in part by government subsidies for buyers of newly built homes.

Boosting house-building has been a stated priority for Britain's government as it tries to address concerns among many voters about a lack of affordable housing in many areas.

But many in the industry said that little has been done to speed up the local government planning process that makes it slow to get approval for many projects.

A separate report by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed that difficulties in financing projects were also causing growth to slow. REUTERS

Real Estate

Reits with business parks could gain from rental uptick

Frasers Hospitality Trust DPS falls 9.3% in Q3

Tee Land ditches en bloc purchase of East Coast condo

Katong Plaza, Fortune Park extend tender close

Ascendas Reit acquires 12 logistics properties in UK

Ascott ties up with developer Cebu Landmasters

Editor's Choice

Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Tee Land ditches en bloc purchase of East Coast condo

Jul 27, 2018
Startups

Blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA makes Singapore debut

Most Read

1 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
2 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
3 Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes
4 Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre
5 DBS launches new property marketplace
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore June factory output beats forecasts with biomed boost

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Reits with business parks could gain from rental uptick

Jul 27, 2018
Startups

Blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA makes Singapore debut

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening