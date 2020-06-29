You are here

Home > Real Estate

UK mortgage approvals slump to new record low: BoE

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 4:48 PM

file7a3jjpdyp9zdsknygjy.jpg
British mortgage approvals slumped to the lowest on record in May, data from the Bank of England showed on Monday, showing the scale of the hit to the housing market from the coronavirus lockdown.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] British mortgage approvals slumped to the lowest on record in May, data from the Bank of England showed on Monday, showing the scale of the hit to the housing market from the coronavirus lockdown.

The number of mortgage approvals fell to 9,273 - the lowest since comparable records began in October 1997 - down from 15,851 in April which was already sharply lower than in previous months.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected approvals to rise to 25,000 in May.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

ADO Properties to acquire control of peer Consus Real Estate

Mount Emily residential block up for collective sale with S$24m guide price

EHT launches forensic accounting probe into sponsor; issues default notices to lessees

Airbnb says Amsterdam old town home sharing ban is 'damaging'

Broker's take: KGI initiates coverage on Yanlord with 'outperform' on resilient China property market

UK homebuilder Berkeley announces death of founder Pidgley

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 29, 2020 05:04 PM
Consumer

Cheers! Irish pubs reopen as end of lockdown nears

[DUBLIN] Irish pubs unlock their doors and begin pouring pints on Monday, ending a 15-week dry spell forced by the...

Jun 29, 2020 04:57 PM
Real Estate

ADO Properties to acquire control of peer Consus Real Estate

[FRANKFURT] German property group ADO Properties exercised options to acquire control of domestic peer Consus Real...

Jun 29, 2020 04:53 PM
Government & Economy

China to impose visa restrictions on US individuals over Hong Kong

[BEIJING] Beijing said on Monday it will impose visa restrictions on US individuals with "egregious conduct" on Hong...

Jun 29, 2020 04:50 PM
Government & Economy

10 dead in attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange

[KARACHI] At least ten people were killed in an attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi on Monday after the...

Jun 29, 2020 04:43 PM
Consumer

Two online casinos catering to Chinese exit the Philippines

[MANILA] Two online casino operators that cater mostly to Chinese clients are exiting the Philippines, and more will...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.