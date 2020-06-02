You are here

Home > Real Estate

UK mortgage approvals slumped to record low in April lockdown-BoE

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 4:58 PM

file6uecdrprsja5ltpw8c4.jpg
British mortgage approvals slumped to the lowest on record in April and consumers ramped up repayment of loans as the country spent the month in the coronavirus lockdown, Bank of England data showed on Tuesday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] British mortgage approvals slumped to the lowest on record in April and consumers ramped up repayment of loans as the country spent the month in the coronavirus lockdown, Bank of England data showed on Tuesday.

The number of mortgage approvals fell to 18,848 - the lowest since comparable records began in October 1997 - down from 56,136 in March which was already sharply lower than in previous months.

Consumer credit figures showed a net repayment of 7.399 billion pounds (S$13.03 billion), the biggest such repayment on record.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Thailand to cut property tax by 90% this year amid coronavirous outbreak

Japan's Hoshino aims to revive virus-hobbled hotels through new investment fund

UK house prices fall by most since 2009 as Covid hits: Nationwide

United Hampshire US Reit collects 77% of base rents from retail tenants in May

Toronto's underground city faces bleak future with bankers MIA

Starhill Global Reit to issue S$100m 3.15% notes due 2025

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 2, 2020 04:54 PM
Real Estate

Thailand to cut property tax by 90% this year amid coronavirous outbreak

[BANGKOK] Thailand will cut building tax by 90% this year, reducing revenue by about 36 billion baht (S$1.6 billion...

Jun 2, 2020 04:50 PM
Consumer

Australia's Woolworths to reward over 100,000 staff with shares for virus efforts

[SYDNEY] Australia's biggest supermarket chain Woolworths Group said on Tuesday it will reward more than 100,000 of...

Jun 2, 2020 04:46 PM
Government & Economy

New York under curfew as looters hit luxury stores

[NEW YORK] New York was under a curfew that would last until early Tuesday morning, officials said, after looters...

Jun 2, 2020 04:31 PM
Real Estate

Japan's Hoshino aims to revive virus-hobbled hotels through new investment fund

[TOKYO] Japan's Hoshino Resorts, operator of Hoshinoya luxury hotels, is seeking opportunities to revive hotels hit...

Jun 2, 2020 04:29 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares extend rally

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares enjoyed more healthy gains Tuesday, building on the previous day's more than three per...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.