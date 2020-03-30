You are here

Home > Real Estate

UK public sector contractor Kier cuts pay for 6,500 employees

Mon, Mar 30, 2020 - 2:59 PM

[BENGALURU] British contractor Kier Group will cut wages for about 6,500 employees, including executives and board members, by between 7.5 per cent and 25 per cent for the three months beginning April, it said on Monday.

The builder, which works mostly for government, constructing schools, hospitals and other infrastructure, also said about 80 per cent of its sites remain operational and that it had credit facilities worth £910 million (S$1.61 billion) versus average net debt of £395 million in the six months to the end of December.

Its most recent annual report said it had around 19,000 employees.

REUTERS

Real Estate

Loyang industrial site up for sale at S$8.8m guide price

Outrage in Germany as Adidas, H&M stop rent payments

Michael Sorkin dies from coronavirus; saw architecture as vehicle for change

Dubai property group Limitless seeks advisers for restructuring

Mortgage bankers ask SEC to save them from wave of margin calls

Suntec City unveils second rent assistance package

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 30, 2020 02:50 PM
Government & Economy

Netanyahu aide diagnosed with coronavirus, unclear if Israeli PM affected

[JERUSALEM] An aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said...

Mar 30, 2020 02:49 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei closes lower on virus, profit-taking

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index lost more than 1.5 per cent on Monday, as the spreading coronavirus prompted...

Mar 30, 2020 02:49 PM
Government & Economy

Quick takes: MAS carefully nipped Singdollar strength in the bud, analysts say

FACED with a certain recession in 2020, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) eased the Republic’s exchange rate...

Mar 30, 2020 02:46 PM
Technology

Coronavirus may prove game changer for virtual sports

[PARIS] With an unprecedented captive audience of three billion people in coronavirus lockdown, virtual sports...

Mar 30, 2020 02:40 PM
Transport

EasyJet grounds 'entire fleet' over coronavirus

[LONDON] British airline easyJet on Monday said it had grounded its entire fleet because of the novel coronavirus...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.