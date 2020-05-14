UK surveyors expect price falls when housing market reopens

Get our introductory offer at only
[LONDON] British house prices are likely to fall as the market slowly begins to reopen, after a collapse in activity due to Covid-19 restrictions last month, a survey showed on Thursday.
The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) welcomed moves by the government this week to try...
