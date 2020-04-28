You are here

Home > Real Estate

UK to build 35% fewer houses than expected in 2020

Tue, Apr 28, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

THE UK is set to build 35 per cent fewer houses than forecast this year, even as some of the country's biggest homebuilders plan to return to construction sites, according to an analysis by broker Knight Frank.

With social distancing hitting both construction and demand, the number of private homes built in 2020 is expected to be 56,000 less than the UK's Office for Budget Responsibility predicted last month, according to the analysis.

The knock-on effects of the government's lockdown measures "cast a dark cloud over the capacity for housebuilders to deliver at scale and speed", Justin Gaze, the head of residential development at Knight Frank, said in the report.

"Developers are under increasing pressure to adhere to tight social-distancing controls, while also coping with an ever dwindling availability of skilled workers," he said.

Persimmon, Vistry Group and Taylor Wimpey have all said they plan to go back to building sites in some form in the coming weeks.

Despite that, housing output is likely to fall even lower than in the years following the global financial crisis, according to the report.

"This is not simply a case of flicking a switch back on," Knight Frank said. "There are a myriad of issues related to the supply chain, for example, with question marks over the availability of building materials, as well as delivery, distribution and labour." BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

MIT's DPU down 7.5% at 2.85 S cents for Q4; S$6.6m withheld because of virus uncertainty

Buildings closed by virus face another risk: Legionnaires' disease

Investors to challenge Neiman Marcus bankruptcy loan: sources

Holiday Inn-owner taps Bank of England loans as room revenue sinks

LMIRT extends closure of all Indonesia malls, retail spaces to May 13

UK builders get back to work, but won’t build as many houses

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 28, 2020 05:52 AM
Consumer

Amazon defends virus safety efforts amid fresh protests

[SAN FRANCISCO] Amazon on Monday defended its coronavirus safety efforts as it faced renewed protests from warehouse...

Apr 28, 2020 05:49 AM
Government & Economy

Canada begins staggered lifting of pandemic lockdown

[OTTAWA] Canada began a staggered loosening of pandemic restrictions on Monday as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau...

Apr 28, 2020 05:46 AM
Government & Economy

New York cautious as more US states ease virus lockdowns

[NEW YORK] More US states began lifting coronavirus lockdown orders on Monday but New York - America's economic...

Apr 28, 2020 05:43 AM
Transport

Boeing CEO sees slow airline rebound, no dividend for 'years'

[NEW YORK] Boeing's head said on Monday that restoring the dividend could take three to five years as the company...

Apr 28, 2020 05:40 AM
Transport

Austria court dismisses complaint against Airbus

[VIENNA] An Austrian court has dismissed a government complaint against European aircraft manufacturer Airbus as...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.