You are here

Home > Real Estate

Ultra-rich pull cash from mansions to buy beaten-down assets

Mon, Apr 13, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

FROM London townhouses to Parisian apartments, some of the world's richest homeowners are turning to their real estate holdings to access cash.

Enness, a mortgage broker that caters to the wealthy, said more clients are seeking loans backed by real estate to help them repay other debt, invest in businesses and snap up cheap assets in the wake of a pandemic-driven rout of global markets.

One Asian family drew down about £40 million (S$70.4 million) against a collection of homes in London's upscale Knightsbridge neighbourhood to fund property purchases and private equity investments in the UK.

A Middle Eastern client borrowed £15 million against a plot on the city's north side to acquire other sites. An owner from Eastern Europe is tapping liquidity from his Paris home.

SEE ALSO

JPMorgan Chase to raise mortgage borrowing standards

"We have individuals from all over the world contacting us for this very purpose," said Islay Robinson, chief executive officer of London-based Enness.

"There is an abundance of mortgage finance available, and using real estate to secure a funding line can open plenty of opportunity - especially if you are borrowing at record low rates."

Quentin Marshall, head of private banking at Weatherbys, said many of its clients are doing the same. They are borrowing to diversify holdings and to avoid dismantling existing portfolios when markets are down.

"People have got other investment assets that they don't want to disturb," he said. "Rather than seek to do anything on that side of their balance sheet, they are looking to borrow."

Real estate is one of the largest asset classes held by rich families, comprising more than a fifth of holdings at family offices, according to a survey by UBS Group and Campden Research.

They are often not heavily mortgaged - if at all - making it an attractive asset to leverage.

The ability of the wealthy to unlock home equity contrasts with the wider housing market, where new lending has dried up because in-person property valuations, a cornerstone of the process, have ground to a halt.

UK home sales plunged by two-thirds in the week ended April 4, compared with the five-year average, according to real estate consultant Knight Frank. The decline has been more muted at the top end of the market, where bespoke deals and lower loan-to-value ratios are common.

"We are operating as normal," Mr Marshall said.

For those with sizeable property empires, real estate is a cheap source of capital. Mr Robinson said interest on a five-year loan is generally 1.5 per cent to 3 per cent over the Bank of England's base rate, currently 0.1 per cent.

While global equity markets have tumbled - the MSCI All-Country World Index is down 18 per cent this year - property values may fare better.

Knight Frank forecasts London house prices will decline just 2 per cent in 2020 before growing 6 per cent in 2021.

That relative stability has encouraged some of Mr Robinson's clients to restructure their debt by raising money against property to pay back loans secured by stock, avoiding potential margin calls.

An ability to access cash is proving key in the current climate, where some investors are seeing opportunities after weeks of falling equity prices.

A variety of assets have been collateralised. Art-financing firms have made loans against works by Jean-Michel Basquiat and rare diamonds. Like property, valuations for fine art do not necessarily correlate with equities.

In some cases, wealthy families have even started lending to banks. Credit Suisse turned to its own wealthy clients to bolster its ability to lend as markets sank last month.Investors with large real estate holdings have plenty of flexibility in times like these, according to Mr Robinson.

"We have more options than you would expect at this stage of the cycle," he said. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Construction to suffer double-digit knockdown from Covid-19 pandemic

A look at China's real estate changes, post Covid-19

JPMorgan Chase to raise mortgage borrowing standards

What will the office look like in a post-Covid-19 world?

Wuhan rent protest shows unrest brewing in China after lockdown

Reits (April 11-12, 2020)

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 13, 2020 12:27 AM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: 233 new infections in Singapore, 7 new clusters including Black Tap at MBS

[SINGAPORE] Singapore reported 233 new coronavirus cases on Sunday (April 12) and seven new clusters, said the...

Apr 12, 2020 09:23 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: S$9b to go out in April to help families, businesses, says DPM Heng Swee Keat

[SINGAPORE] About S$9 billion in support measures will be rolled out to families and businesses in April, said...

Apr 12, 2020 09:16 PM
Energy & Commodities

Oil negotiators race against clock to clinch historic deal

[RIYADH] A global deal to cut oil supply and stem a historic price rout hung in the balance on Sunday as negotiators...

Apr 12, 2020 09:00 PM
Government & Economy

World Bank forecasts worst economic slump in South Asia in 40 years

[NEW DELHI] India and other South Asian countries are likely to record their worst growth performance in four...

Apr 12, 2020 08:50 PM
Government & Economy

V-shaped or U-shaped? Some economists upbeat on virus recovery

[WASHINGTON] The coronavirus pandemic has hit like a worldwide hurricane, shutting activity in most economies...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.