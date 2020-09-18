UOB issues S$120m green loan for healthcare complex

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
UOB has issued a S$120 million green loan to healthcare firm The Farrer Park Company to refinance the latter's integrated healthcare and hospitality complex, Connexion.
It is the first such loan for a healthcare facility in Singapore, the companies said in a joint press...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes