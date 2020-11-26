UOL chief joins plea to help genuine HDB upgraders with ABSD remission

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
ANOTHER plea has gone out, calling for genuine first-time HDB upgraders upgrading to a private condo home to be allowed to defer payment of the additional buyer's stamp duty (ABSD).
This time, the call came from UOL group chief executive Liam Wee Sin.
He told...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes