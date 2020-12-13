UOL sells about 70% of Clavon's 640 units at average price of S$1,640 psf

UOL Group said on Sunday afternoon that the first weekend launch of the Clavon condominium along Clementi Avenue 1 saw about 70 per cent of the entire 640 units in the 99-year leasehold project being taken up.

The units were sold at an average price of S$1,640 per square foot.

The units sold were across all types including the large format ones like the three, four and five-bedroom apartments.

Clavon offers units of between one and five bedrooms, the sizes of which range from 527 square feet (sq ft) to 1,690 sq ft. About 56 per cent of the 640 units in the development are one- and two-bedroom units of between 527 sq ft and 764 sq ft.

Clavon is a 80:20 joint venture between UOL and its subsidiary United Industrial Corporation Limited.

The development has two 37-storey towers and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.