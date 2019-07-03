UOL-UIC tie-up places top bid for Clementi Ave 1 site

A STATE tender for a 99-year leasehold private housing site along Clementi Avenue 1 has attracted five bids.

Units of UOL Group and United Industrial Corporation tied up to place the top bid of S$491.3 million, which works out to S$788.31 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr).

Another state tender, for an executive condominium or EC housing site along Canberra Link in the Sembawang area, has drawn eight bids.

The highest bid, from MCC Land (Singapore), was at S$233.89 million, translating to about S$566 psf ppr.

ECs are a public-private housing hybrid.

Both land parcels have 99-year leasehold tenure. Tenders for both parcels closed on Wednesday.