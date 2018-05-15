You are here

UOL's Amber45 condo sees 80% takeup rate over weekend; to launch The Tre Ver project in July

Mon, May 14, 2018 - 6:40 PM
UOL Group saw what it said was a "strong response" from the weekend launch of its 139-unit East Coast condo Amber45, with buyers snapping up 80 of the 100 units released at an average price of about S$2,200 psf.

Singaporeans accounted for 94 per cent of the buyers at the freehold development, said Anthony Wong, UOL's general manager (marketing).

He credited the performance of Amber45 over the weekend to factors such as its prime location and its facilities.

Amber45 is located on Amber Road close to Katong, Siglap and East Coast Park, and to the future Tanjong Katong and Marine Parade MRT stations on the upcoming Thomson-East Coast MRT Line.

The development comprises a 21-storey block of residential units, with two-bedders starting from 614 sq ft to 872 sq ft, three-bedders (plus guest room) between 1,130 and 1,324 sq ft, and four bedroom units from 1,346 to 1,798 sq ft.

Besides facilities such as a 50m lap pool, the 69,858 sq ft development also boasts smarthome offerings such as voice-activated functions for lights and airconditioning and smart digital locks.

UOL said it will also expect to launch in July its Potong Pasir project The Tre Ver, a 729-unit condominium on the former Raintree Gardens site. It will be designed by the award-winning architect WOHA.

