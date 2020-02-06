You are here

Home > Real Estate

Upbeat start to HDB resale market in 2020 with more flats changing hands in January

Thu, Feb 06, 2020 - 2:43 PM

[SINGAPORE] The Housing Board resale market started this year on an upbeat note.

More HDB changed hands in January compared with December and their prices inched up by 0.5 per cent.

In all, 1,920 HDB resale flats were sold last month, 3.3 per cent more than December, according to flash estimates from real estate portal SRX on Thursday. It reversed a 3 per cent slide in December from the preceding month.

It was also 23.1 per cent more than the 1,560 units sold in January 2019.

Resale prices have inched up by 0.5 per cent, compared with December. Compared with January last year, this was a 0.3 per cent increase.

SEE ALSO

Two shophouses off Serangoon Road up for sale with S$6.6m guide price

Flats in non-mature estates rose by 0.8 per cent, while flats in mature estates fell by 0.1 per cent compared with December.

The most expensive resale flat that changed hands last month was an executive apartment unit in Lorong 2 Toa Payoh, which sold for S$1.025 million. An executive maisonette unit in Hougang Street 21 went for S$853,000, the highest price in a non-mature estate.

There were also four HDB resale flats which transacted for at least S$1 million last month.

Resale flat buyers last month underpaid, according to what SRX estimates to be the market value for flats. The overall median transaction over X-value (TOX) was negative S$500 last month, a decrease of S$1,500 compared with December.

TOX measures how much a buyer is overpaying (positive value) or underpaying (negative value) for a property based on SRX's computer-generated market value. The data includes only districts with more than 10 resale transactions.

Flats in Woodlands recorded the highest median TOX at positive S$10,500, followed by flats in Bukit Batok, at positive S$6,800.

Meanwhile, flats in Punggol recorded the lowest median TOX, at negative S$6,500, followed by flats in Toa Payoh, at negative S$6,100.

OrangeTee & Tie research head Christine Sun said last month's figures might be due to the festive season. "Some buyers could have returned after the year-end holidays. Those who are in urgent need of a home may have preferred to settle their purchase before the Chinese New Year, as house viewings are harder to arrange during the festive period."

Around 5,902 flats will be eligible to join the HDB resale market in the next three months as these units approach their five-year minimum occupation period.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Real Estate

Sungei Kadut will pioneer the future of manufacturing in Singapore: Chan Chun Sing

HNWIs in IPOs can turn from cornerstone to Tower of Babel

Manulife US Reit Q4 DPU slips 5.9% to 1.44 US cents on enlarged unit base

Hospitality S-Reits, integrated resorts most exposed to fallout from outbreak: Moody's

Hotel deals heat up across eastern Europe

British commercial property back on the investment map

BREAKING

Feb 6, 2020 02:36 PM
Transport

Toyota lifts annual profit forecast, looking at alternate sources for China-made parts

[TOKYO] Toyota Motor Corp raised its annual operating profit forecast by 4.2 per cent on favourable currency rates...

Feb 6, 2020 02:24 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close sharply higher as virus fears ebb

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed more than 2 per cent higher on Thursday, boosted by record-setting advances on Wall...

Feb 6, 2020 02:11 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold eases on solid US data; virus keeps investors wary

[BENGALURU] Gold prices fell on Thursday as strong US economic data boosted risk appetite and the dollar, while...

Feb 6, 2020 02:03 PM
Banking & Finance

Yuan jumps to 2-week high as Beijing cuts tariffs on some US goods

[SHANGHAI] China's yuan jumped to a two-week high against the US dollar on Thursday, after sentiment got a boost...

Feb 6, 2020 01:38 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon up 0.42% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Thursday afternoon slightly higher, with the Straits Times Index up 0.42 per...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly