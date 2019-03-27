URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Rail Corridor to be linked as continuous stretch, spur renewal of neighbouring towns

SINGAPOREANS can look forward to a continuously connected Rail Corridor, which runs from Tanjong Pagar in the south to Woodlands in the north, by 2021.

It is hoped that the linking of the former railway line - which has about one million people living within one kilometre of the 24 km stretch - will connect communities and breathe new life into neighbouring estates such as Queenstown, Buona Vista, Beauty World and Kranji.

Ongoing works to enhance a four km stretch of the Rail Corridor between Hillview Avenue and the Bukit Timah Railway Station are due to complete in 2021. Trail improvement works are also being carried out for visitors to enjoy seamless connectivity, according to proposals under the Draft Master Plan 2019 by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

"New housing at Queensway and Tanglin Halt, and new business park developments at one-north will be introduced in the area over the next few years," URA said in a media statement on Wednesday. "These will be integrated with the Rail Corridor, presenting opportunities to activate the space and bring communities closer to the Corridor."

Along the Railway Corridor, the former Bukit Timah Fire Station and Beauty World will be transformed into gateways for surrounding nature trails and heritage spaces. A visitor centre is being planned at the former Bukit Timah Fire Station building, which will be conserved.

Over at Beauty World, street level activities and lush landscaping will be added to improve the walking experience and allow pedestrians easier access to the Rail Corridor and nearby attractions. The future Bukit Timah Community Centre, housing a market and hawker centre, will inject more community spaces and enhance the area's vibrancy.

In the north, the Singapore Racecourse can expand its role to become a new recreation hub. There are also plans for Sungei Kadut to house the new Agri-Food Innovation Park.