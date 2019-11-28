You are here

Home > Real Estate

URA launches 2 Canberra Drive residential sites for tender

Thu, Nov 28, 2019 - 12:17 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has launched two residential sites (Parcels A and B) at Canberra Drive for sale by public tender under the confirmed list of the second half 2019.

The adjacent land parcels, both with 99-year leases, can potentially yield about a total of 675 residential units, the URA said on Thursday.

Parcel A spans an area of 13,315.3 square metres (sq m) with a maximum gross floor area (GFA) of 18,642 sq m. It can yield about 220 housing units, with a maximum building height of 35 to 40 metres or five storeys, whichever is lower.

The larger Parcel B has an area of 27,566.1 sq m and a GFA of 38,593 sq m. It can yield about 455 units, with a maximum building height of 35 to 50 metres or five storeys, whichever is lower.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The sites are connected to Sembawang Road and Seletar Expressway, and are within walking distance from the recently opened Canberra MRT station on the North South Line. Nearby amenities include Sembawang Shopping Centre and Sun Plaza, while Sembawang Primary School is also in the vicinity.

SEE ALSO

Singapore's October private home sales fall 27% on month to 928 units; fewer units launched

According to the SRX real estate portal, the last transacted sale in October for the 99-year leasehold condo Yishun Emerald nearby was at a price of S$682 per square foot.

The tender for both sites will close at 12pm on March 3, 2020. The tender closing will be batched with an executive condominium site at Fernvale Lane, which will be launch for sale next month.

Real Estate

Singapore property prices decoupled from global yield chase, speculators: IMF study

First Sponsor sells Amsterdam office building to associate for 55.3m euros

Money FM podcast: Where are the opportunities for property investors?

SPH Reit sees potential in Aussie acquisition

One Holland Village Residences units to go on sale this weekend

URA's latest master plan formalised after review of proposals

BREAKING

Nov 28, 2019 01:32 PM
Garage

JustCo to expand to Japan with US$74m investment from Daito Trust

CO-WORKING space operator JustCo has secured a US$50 million investment from Japanese construction and real estate...

Nov 28, 2019 01:28 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon down 0.42% on day

SINGAPORE stocks continued to retreat as trading resumed on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index...

Nov 28, 2019 01:18 PM
Banking & Finance

Citigroup President Jane Fraser to get US$12.5m after promotion

[SEATTLE] Jane Fraser, who was promoted to the No 2 job at Citigroup Inc last month, is getting a US$12.5 million...

Nov 28, 2019 01:01 PM
Real Estate

Singapore property prices decoupled from global yield chase, speculators: IMF study

SINGAPORE’S private residential prices appear to have decoupled since 2013 from the global chase for yields, a fresh...

Nov 28, 2019 01:00 PM
Banking & Finance

20-65% of banks' quarterly profit at risk from direct cyberattacks: MAS study

A DIRECT cyberattack on a bank would cost it 20-35 per cent of quarterly profits, even when contingency measures are...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly