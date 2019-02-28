You are here

Home > Real Estate

URA launches tender for Clementi Avenue 1 residential site

Thu, Feb 28, 2019 - 12:44 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

clementi-ave1-location-map.jpg
The URA has launched a public tender for a 99-year residential site at Clementi Avenue 1, under the Confirmed List of the first half 2019 Government Land Sales (H1 2019 GLS) Programme.
PHOTO: URA

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has launched a public tender for a 99-year residential site at Clementi Avenue 1, under the Confirmed List of the first half 2019 Government Land Sales (H1 2019 GLS) Programme.

The site has a permissible gross floor area (GFA) of 57,900 square metres (sq m) on 16,542.7 sq m of land, which works out to a gross plot ratio of about 3.5 times. The maximum building height is 140m, and the project completion period is 60 months.

The tender will close at noon on July 3, 2019, batched with an HDB executive condominium site at Canberra Link which will be launched for sale in May 2019 under the H1 2019 GLS Programme.

This site can potentially yield up to 640 residential units, URA added. Types of proposed housing, according to URA’s planning guidelines, include condominiums, flats or a combination of flats and strata landed houses, with prior written approval. Serviced apartments will not be allowed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The successful tenderer is also required to provide a child care centre (CCC) for infant care and child care services within the development, with a minimum GFA of 700 sq m, computed as part of the permissible GFA for the proposed development. The CCC is estimated to accommodate a total capacity of 150 children (including infants), and comply with the requirements and guidelines of the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) for infant and childcare centres.

Real Estate

Frasers Centrepoint Trust to buy 17.1% stake in PGIM Real Estate Fund for S$342.5m

Australian home lending now weakest since Reagan-Thatcher era

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

CapitaLand closes real estate debt fund with 75% of capital raised

Tax cuts should boost India real estate demand, but problems persist

Surprising slide in 4Q construction spending in Australia

Editor's Choice

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

SL_rq_280219_13.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical returns to profit, announces dividend

Most Read

1 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
2 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
5 PropNex launches new HDB Auction service; Q4 profit slides on cooling measures
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_olam_280219_27.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Olam performed 'below expectations' in 2018 amid tough market, says CEO

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_m1_280219_30.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Olam, Indofood Agri, Hong Leong Finance, Banyan Tree, M1, IHH Healthcare, Jardine C&C

SL_fd_280219_37.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Institutional investors slightly less cautious in February: State Street

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening