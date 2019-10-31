You are here

Home > Real Estate

URA launches tender for Irwell Bank Road residential site

Thu, Oct 31, 2019 - 11:13 AM
UPDATED Thu, Oct 31, 2019 - 1:14 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

Irwell Bank Road.JPG
The Irwell Bank Road site (marked in red) is located within a well-established residential area surrounded by existing condos such as The Cosmopolitan and OUE Twin Peak, and is within walking distance to the future Great World City MRT Station.
PHOTO: URA

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has launched a residential site at Irwell Bank Road for sale by public tender, it said on Thursday.

The site spans an area of 12,789 square metres (sq m) with a gross floor area of 35,809 sq m. 

The 99-year leasehold site can yield about 445 residential units, with a maximum building height of 36 storeys. 

It is located within a well-established residential area surrounded by existing condominum developments such as The Cosmopolitan and OUE Twin Peak.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It is near River Valley Primary School, ISS International School and Dimensions International College, and is a few minutes' walk from the Orchard Road shopping and entertainment belt and Great World City.

SEE ALSO

URA's Q3 private home price index posts 1.3% q-o-q rise

The site is also within walking distance of the future Great World City MRT Station.

According to the SRX real estate portal, nearby freehold condo The Cosmopolitan's last transacted sale in June was at a price of S$2,341 per square foot (psf).

The Irwell Bank Road site was launched under the confirmed list of the government land sales (GLS) programme for the second half of 2019.

Tender for the site closes at 12 noon on Jan 9, 2020, the same deadline for a Jalan Bunga Rampai residential GLS site launched for sale in August.

Tricia Song, head of research for Singapore, Colliers International, said the top bid for the Irwell Bank Road site could be in the S$650 million to S$680 million range.

That works out to S$1,700-1770 psf per plot ratio (ppr), similar to the S$1,732.55 psf ppr for the Jiak Kim Street site (Riviere), which was awarded to Frasers Centrepoint in December 2017.

She said that the Irwell Bank Road site is the most appealing out of the GLS slate for the second half of 2019, and will "attract developers who are keen to add a rare, sizeable residential site in the prime District 9 to their development pipeline".

"However, given the relatively large quantum required, we expect the tender for the site to be cautious, attracting four to six bids, in line with the average five bids for residential sites costing over S$300 million since the cooling measures were implemented in July 2018," she added.

She said that developers will likely take a cue from the performance of the 455-unit Riviere, which is about 600 metres away. It has sold 45 units at a median price of S$2,850 psf since its May 2019 launch.

Martin Modern, another GLS site in District 9, has sold 353 units or 78 per cent of its total 450 units since its launch in July 2017.

Prices at Martin Modern have risen steadily from S$2,152 psf at launch to over S$2,600 psf currently, said Ms Song.

Real Estate

Hong Kong home prices ease for 4th straight month in September

Maxi-Cash to buy four shops for S$23.7m from chairman's firm

Soho China considers selling stake in commercial property holdings

Los Angeles' US$1b trophy tower halted as China pulls back

Pending US home sales post biggest annual increase since 2015

Los Angeles' US$1b trophy tower halted as China pulls back cash

BREAKING

Oct 31, 2019 01:07 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore businesses mixed on near-term prospects amid uneven growth: polls

SINGAPORE businesses are mixed on their near-term prospects, but the depth of manufacturers’ negativity is easing...

Oct 31, 2019 01:01 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia Q3 foreign direct investment rises 17.8% y-o-y

[JAKARTA] Foreign direct investment (FDI) into Indonesia grew for the second straight quarter in July-September from...

Oct 31, 2019 12:59 PM
Transport

Airbus A220 engines pass engine checks after recent failures

[HONG KONG] Airlines have completed one round of checks triggered by engine failures on the Airbus A220 and have...

Oct 31, 2019 12:39 PM
Companies & Markets

UOB extends S$140m in green loans to real estate SMEs under new framework

UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) on Thursday said it has provided its first green loans under its new real estate...

Oct 31, 2019 12:26 PM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan sends clearer signal of rate cut chance; keeps policy steady

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday as expected but offered a stronger signal it may...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly