URA launches tender for Tanah Merah Kechil Link site

Singapore
A LAND parcel at Tanah Merah Kechil Link, slated for residential with commercial use on the first storey, is now up for sale by public tender.
The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) launched the tender on Thursday, under the confirmed list of the first half 2020...
