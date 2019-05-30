You are here

Home > Real Estate

URA launches tender of Bernam Street site in CBD with 30% more residential units

Thu, May 30, 2019 - 10:36 AM
UPDATED Thu, May 30, 2019 - 4:24 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Thursday put a Bernam Street residential-with-commercial land parcel up for sale by tender, with about 75 more dwelling units, or 30 per cent higher than previously estimated under the first half 2019 Government Land Sales (GLS) programme.

The site comes with commercial space on the first floor, and is on the GLS confirmed list.

The URA now allows for an increase in gross plot ratio (GPR) to convert office developments in the Central Business District (CBD) to hotel and residential use, under the CBD Incentive Scheme announced at the launch of the URA Draft Master Plan in March. The scheme encourages developers to build more homes and hotels in the city centre, which includes the CBD, to add more life and vibrancy after office hours.

Sites in the Anson area, including the Bernam Street land parcel, are thus permitted to increase their previous GPR – and in turn the estimated number of units – by up to 30 per cent if they are slated for residential with commercial at first-storey use.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As a result of the increased development intensity, the Bernam Street site can now potentially yield up to 325 residential units, compared to the 250 estimated in December.

URA noted that the actual number of units provided by the developer may vary.

Said Tricia Song, head of research for Singapore at commercial real estate services firm Colliers International: “The implied GPR has increased to 7.28 times, compared to the 5.6 times in the current Master Plan.”

She added: “The Bernam Street site is a rare fresh site in the mostly built-up Shenton Way Central Business District (CBD), and could ride on the future Greater Southern Waterfront development and CBD Incentive Scheme.”

The land parcel has a 99-year lease period with a site area of around 41,400 square feet (sq ft) or 3,846.2 square metres (sq m), and a maximum gross floor area of 301,400 sq ft or 28,001 sq m.

The maximum building height is 35 storeys in the high-rise zone, 20 storeys in the mid-rise zone, and four storeys in the low-rise zone.

Ms Song pointed out that 99-year leasehold residential projects in that area, such as Altez, Skysuites@Anson and Icon, transacted at S$1,700-2,500 per square foot (psf) on average in the past 12 months, depending on age and unit size.

"We expect this Bernam Street site, with a site area of 41,400 sq ft, to fetch a top bid of S$535 million or S$1,780 psf per plot ratio.

"Developers could look to price the new project at an average of S$2,600-2,700 psf," she said.

The tender for the Bernam Street site will close at 12pm on Sept 5. It will be batched with the tender close of another site at Tan Quee Lan Street, which was launched in March under the first half 2019 GLS programme.

On Thursday, URA also said that a hotel site at Sims Avenue will be removed from the GLS programme to facilitate a review of development plans in the area. The site was originally scheduled to be released on the reserve list of the first half 2019 GLS programme this month.

Real Estate

Property price curbs achieved stabilisation goals: Lawrence Wong

Delivery services, e-commerce driving robust growth of Singapore food factories: Colliers

TEE International delays sale of Tee Land stake by 2 months

ESR-Reit takes out S$150m in unsecured loans to refinance debt, fund acquisitions

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

Working together to help build Asean's future liveable cities

Editor's Choice

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are robo-advisers the way forward for retail investors?

Most Read

1 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
2 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
3 Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip
4 Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market
5 Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Lawrence Wong_300519_43.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Property price curbs achieved stabilisation goals: Lawrence Wong

lwx_huawei_300519_36.jpg
May 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Mahathir says Malaysia will use Huawei 'as much as possible'

BP_Donald Trump_300519_54.jpg
May 30, 2019
Government & Economy

US-EU trade talks stumble, threatening new trade war front

BP_Gojek_300519_45.jpg
May 30, 2019
Garage

Gojek unveils driver rewards programme after hitting 10m trips in first 6 months

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening