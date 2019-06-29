You are here

Home > Real Estate

US 30-year mortgage rates fall to lowest since Nov 2016

Sat, Jun 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Washington

INTEREST rates on US 30-year fixed-rate mortgages declined to their lowest levels since November 2016 as US bond yields have fallen on expectations that the Federal Reserve may lower interest rates as early as July, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.

A further decline in home borrowing costs should support the housing sector as other parts of the US economy seem to be softening, partly due to global trade tensions.

"While the industrial and trade-related economic data continues to dominate the news, the drop in mortgage rates over the last two months is already being felt in the housing market," Freddie Mac's chief economist Sam Khater said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"In the near term, we expect the housing market to continue to improve from both a sales and price perspective," he added. Earlier on Thursday, the National Association of Realtors said that its index on US pending home sales, which is a proxy on future housing activity, rose 1.1 per cent to a reading of 105.4 in May.

Thirty-year mortgage rates averaged 3.73 per cent in the week ended June 27, down from 3.84 per cent a week earlier and lower than 4.55 per cent a year ago, the mortgage finance agency said.

A week ago, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell to 1.974 per cent, which was the lowest level since November 2016. They have been trading on either side of 2 per cent since then.

Last Wednesday, the US central bank signalled that it was ready to lower interest rates to counter risks from global trade tensions and sluggish domestic inflation.

Interest rates futures implied that traders fully expect that the Fed would cut borrowing costs by at least a quarter point to 2-2.25 per cent at the end of July.

Fifteen-year mortgage rates averaged 3.16 per cent in the latest week, the lowest since October 2017. They were down from 3.25 per cent a week earlier and 4.04 per cent a year ago.

The average interest rate on five-year adjustable-rate mortgages fell to 3.39 per cent, the lowest since December 2017. REUTERS

Real Estate

Prime US Reit prices IPO at US$0.88 per unit

CDL to start preview of Haus on Handy on June 29

Govt trims industrial land supply amid weaker growth outlook

Funan mall reopens with swankier vibe after major S$560m, 3-year renovation

Completed condo prices inch up, post 0.2% rise in May: NUS index

Reits

Editor's Choice

BT_20190629_THARMAN_3822062.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore to issue up to five new licences to digital banks

BT_20190629_PGAY29_3822011.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Law Society seeks review of decision that cleared lawyer of overcharging

Jun 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit prices IPO at US$0.88 per unit

Most Read

1 Stars shine at World's 50 Best
2 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
3 S-E Asia a good region to build tech, entrepreneurial ecosystem: panellists
4 Singapore government not relaxing property cooling measures for now: MAS
5 SGX restructures to pursue growth; bourse president to retire after 12 years

Must Read

BT_20190629_PG1COVER29_3821589-1.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Brunch

Reinventing the wok

BT_20190629_THARMAN_3822062.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore to issue up to five new licences to digital banks

BT_20190629_PGAY29_3822011.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Law Society seeks review of decision that cleared lawyer of overcharging

BT_20190629_GOLD4SW8_3822009.jpg
Jun 29, 2019
Energy & Commodities

US-Iran rhetoric a side show amid global slowdown, trade talks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening