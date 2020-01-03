You are here

US apartment vacancy rate edges up in fourth quarter: Reis

Fri, Jan 03, 2020 - 12:44 PM

US apartment vacancy rate edged up in the fourth quarter, with vacancy rising in 35 of 79 metros, real estate research firm Reis Inc said on Thursday.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The vacancy rate was 4.7 per cent, up 0.1 per cent from the third quarter and marginally down from 4.8% a year earlier.

"The overall economy has improved in the last few months following a rough summer when the trade war escalated, and the yield curve inverted," Reis said in a statement.

Both the national average asking rent and effective rent, excluding landlord concessions, increased 0.5 per cent to US$1,498 per unit and US$1,426 per unit, respectively, from the previous quarter, the research firm said.

Net absorption fell 61.8 per cent to 21,500 units in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, while new construction dropped 54.7 per cent to 30,159 units.

"Given the recent settling of interest rates and a near closure of a 'phase one' trade deal, the outlook for 2020 looks more promising than it has in more than a year," Reis said.

REUTERS

