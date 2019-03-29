You are here

US apartment vacancy rate flat at 4.8% in first quarter: Reis

Fri, Mar 29, 2019 - 12:32 PM

The US apartment vacancy rate was flat in the first quarter, with vacancy rising in only 15 of 79 metros, real estate research firm Reis Inc said on Thursday.
The national vacancy rate was 4.8 per cent, unchanged from the fourth quarter and marginally up from 4.7 per cent a year earlier.

The national vacancy rate was 4.8 per cent, unchanged from the fourth quarter and marginally up from 4.7 per cent a year earlier.

"Far fewer metros saw a vacancy rate increase in the quarter: 15, down from 40 last quarter. Most of the increases were due to high construction that exceeded net absorption," Reis said in a statement.

Both the national average asking rent and effective rent, excluding landlord concessions, increased 0.5 per cent from the previous quarter, Reis said.

Net absorption fell about 21.6 per cent to 37,159 units in the first quarter from a year earlier, while new construction dropped 40.6 per cent to 33,276 units.

"While we expect some revisions to these numbers, we were surprised by the low levels," Reis said. "This year is expected to add more apartment units than last year in which 254,000 units were added." 

