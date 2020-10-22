You are here

Home > Real Estate

US commercial real estate showing first signs of a thaw

Thu, Oct 22, 2020 - 10:42 AM

nz_manhattan_221076.jpg
US commercial real estate deals tumbled in the third quarter as Covid-19 continued to hammer the economy, but prices showed signs of improvement, according to Real Capital Analytics.
PHOTO: AFP

[LOS ANGELES] US commercial real estate deals tumbled in the third quarter as Covid-19 continued to hammer the economy, but prices showed signs of improvement, according to Real Capital Analytics.

While investment volume fell 57 per cent from a year earlier, prices climbed 1.4 per cent on average, the research firm said in a report Wednesday. Deals picked up from the previous quarter, exceeding typical seasonal changes.

"Everything is not gloom and doom in the commercial property markets today," analysts led by senior vice-president Jim Costello said in the report. "Some properties are trading, and not just distressed sales."

The pandemic largely froze the commercial-property market, slowing deals earlier in the year as debts mounted and landlords balked at lowering their asking prices. Signs of a revival emerged in the third quarter, with a 37 per cent increase in investment from the prior three-month period. That's more than the typical 9 per cent seasonal gain, according to Real Capital.

Institutional investors including Blackstone Group, Harbor Group International and Brookfield Asset Management, led deal-making during the quarter.

SEE ALSO

US to sell air-to-ground missiles to Taiwan

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

NEW YORK PUNCH

Manhattan, usually the country's top market for transactions, was third, behind Dallas and Los Angeles. Investment volume fell 52 per cent from a year earlier in the New York borough, compared with declines of 41 per cent in Los Angeles and 27 per cent in Dallas.

"Manhattan's fall in the rankings is a story of a one-two punch of turmoil in the apartment market, then in the hotel market," Real Capital said.

New York City's new rent regulations hit investor interest in apartments early in the year, then hotels suffered as global tourism ground to a halt with Covid-19 lockdown measures.

Still, apartment buildings are performing relatively well elsewhere in the US. Prices nationwide rose 6.7 per cent from the year-earlier quarter, behind a 7.4 per cent gain for industrial properties - a bright spot for investors as consumers embrace e-commerce.

Prices for retail properties slid 5.3 per cent, hotels fell 4.7 per cent and office prices dropped 1.5 per cent, according to the report.

While mortgage delinquencies have surged, preliminary data show distressed-property transactions made up just 1 per cent of deals in the third quarter, according to Real Capital, "though this figure is likely to revise upward".

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Frasers Centrepoint Trust S$759.7m preferential offering fully subscribed

Keppel completes investment in Mumbai township JV

CapitaLand Mall Trust posts Q3 DPU of 3.1 S cents

CDL director Kwek Leng Peck quits over differences with board

CCT Q3 DPU falls 9.1% to S$0.02; expected to delist on Nov 3

CDLHT sells Novotel Brisbane for A$67.9m to independent third-party buyer

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 22, 2020 11:10 AM
Garage

Chinese online tutoring startup Yuanfudao raises US$2.2b

[BEIJING] Beijing-based education technology startup Yuanfudao said on Thursday that it has secured US$2.2 billion...

Oct 22, 2020 11:04 AM
Government & Economy

Japan to ease entry rules for business trips of up to 3 days: report

[TOKYO] Japan will ease entry restrictions on business travellers for stays of up to three days in a bid to revive...

Oct 22, 2020 11:03 AM
Banking & Finance

Wall Street banks see rare payday bonanza in India despite pandemic

[HONG KONG] Major Wall Street banks in India raked in their second-highest fee income since the global financial...

Oct 22, 2020 10:53 AM
Government & Economy

US to sell air-to-ground missiles to Taiwan

[WASHINGTON] The US government on Wednesday said it had approved the sale of US$1 billion worth of advanced air-to-...

Oct 22, 2020 10:29 AM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Centrepoint Trust S$759.7m preferential offering fully subscribed

FRASERS Centrepoint Trust's (FCT) preferential offering to raise about S$759.7 million in gross proceeds has been...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CDL, CapitaLand Mall Trust, KIT, Suntec Reit, KORE, Keppel

Singapore shares slip at Thursday's open after weak lead from US; STI down 0.4%

Obama warns Biden supporters not to be 'complacent' despite polls

CDL director Kwek Leng Peck quits over differences with board

Online shopping looks hot - but 80% of e-tailers are in the red

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for