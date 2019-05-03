You are here

Home > Real Estate

US construction spending down unexpectedly in March

Fri, May 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Washington

US construction spending unexpectedly fell in March after three straight monthly gains, pulled down by declines in both private and public construction projects.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that construction spending decreased 0.9 per cent. Data for February was revised to show construction outlays rising 0.7 instead of increasing 1 per cent as previously reported.

Construction spending data for January was also revised lower to account for additional projects identified as eligible for inclusion in the series.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending edging up 0.1 per cent in March. Construction spending dropped 0.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis in March.

March's weak construction spending as well as downward revisions to January and February outlays suggest the government's initial estimate of first-quarter gross domestic product published last week could be revised lower.

Increased state and local government spending on roads and highways helped to lift GDP growth to a 3.2 per cent annualised rate in the first quarter, according to the advance estimates.

In March, investment in public construction projects fell 1.3 per cent after rising 3.2 per cent in the prior month.

Spending on state and local government construction projects dropped 1.1 per cent after advancing 3.4 per cent in February.

Outlays on federal government construction projects tumbled 2.7 per cent after increasing 1.4 per cent in February.

Spending on private construction projects dropped 0.7 per cent in March to the lowest level since August 2017, after slipping 0.2 per cent in the prior month. Private construction outlays have now declined for three straight months.

Investment in private residential projects plunged 1.8 per cent to the lowest level since December 2016, after falling 0.4 per cent in February. The housing market has struggled, with spending on homebuilding contracting for five straight quarters.

With mortgage rates declining from last year's lofty levels, the outlook for the housing market is improving, though land and labour shortages remain a challenge. REUTERS

Real Estate

Landmark Tower sale completion facing delays

Hard to pick clear winner between two upcoming US hotel Reit listings

ARA US Hospitality Trust prices IPO at US$0.88 per stapled security; expects to raise US$498m

Oxley's Chevron House sale a better deal for buyer than seller: DBS analysts

OUE H-Trust gets the runs

Amber Park to be launched at average price of S$2,425 psf

Editor's Choice

BT_20190502_PHENG2_3769368.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat reaffirms PAP-NTUC symbiotic ties

BT_20190502_VISAMSONITETURN_3768995.jpg
May 2, 2019
Consumer

Samsonite's Changi Airport outlet will be its Jewel in the crown

lwx_sgx_020519_33.jpg
May 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock market value grows 3.1% in April

Most Read

1 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
2 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
3 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
4 Savings hacks for millennials and more
5 honestbee halts services in HK and Indonesia; layoffs to hit 10 per cent

Must Read

lwx_joel sng_020519_69_0.jpg
May 2, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO Joel Sng steps down, LG scion Brian Koo to be interim CEO

lwx_joel sng_020519_69_0.jpg
May 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_MAS_020519_77.jpg
May 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS, Bank of Canada trial could herald cheaper, faster and safer cross-border payments

May 2, 2019
Real Estate

'Buyer the bigger beneficiary' in Oxley's S$1.03b sale of Chevron House: DBS analysts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening