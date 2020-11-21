You are here

Home > Real Estate

US existing home sales rise for fifth straight month in October

However, record-high house prices because of tight supply could slow momentum
Sat, Nov 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201121_US_HOUSING_4336149.jpg
Housing supply has failed to keep up with demand, pushing home prices out of the reach of many first-time buyers.
PHOTO: AFP

Washington

US home sales increased for a fifth straight month in October, but record-high house prices because of tight supply could slow momentum.

The National Association of Realtors said on Thursday that existing home sales increased 4.3 per cent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.85 million units last month. Data for September was revised up to a rate of 6.57 million units from the previously reported 6.54 million units.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales would fall 1.2 per cent to a rate of 6.45 million units in October.

Existing home sales, which account for the bulk of US home sales, jumped 26.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis in October. Sales increased in all four regions last month and continued to be concentrated in the upper price end of the market.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The US housing market is being driven by record low mortgage rates. The Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen at least 21 per cent of the labour force working from home, has led to a migration from city centres to suburbs and other low-density areas, as Americans seek out spacious accommodation for home offices and schools.

The coronavirus recession, which started in February, has disproportionately affected lower-wage earners. At least 20 million people are on unemployment benefits. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate is around an average of 2.84 per cent, showed data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac.

Housing supply has failed to keep up with demand, pushing home prices out of the reach of many first-time buyers, despite builders ramping up construction. The government reported on Wednesday that single-family homebuilding, the largest share of the housing market, raced to the highest level since April 2007.

There were 1.42 million previously owned homes on the market in October, down 19.8 per cent from a year ago. The median existing house price surged 15.5 per cent from a year ago to a record US$313,000 in October.

At October's sales pace, it would take 2.5 months to exhaust the current inventory, an all-time low. A six-to-seven-month supply is viewed as a healthy balance between supply and demand. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Sabana Reit manager questions internalisation proposal

Australia's Crown readies high-stakes casino tower yet pledges remain outstanding

Mizuho to cut Singapore office space on work-from-home success

Reits (Nov 21-22, 2020)

Mizuho to cut Singapore office space on work-from-home success: sources

Hot stock: SPH climbs 10.5% on heavy volume, hits four-month high

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 21, 2020 05:53 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street closes lower as surging Covid-19 cases offset vaccine hope

[NEW YORK] US stocks closed lower on Friday as investors wrestled with fiscal stimulus developments, concerns over a...

Nov 20, 2020 11:13 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Nov 20, 2020 11:03 PM
Government & Economy

Global economy is at a make-or-break moment, warns G-20 veteran

[PARIS] The global economy could be facing a make-or-break moment in the Covid-19 pandemic as governments' ability...

Nov 20, 2020 10:54 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street slips at open on concerns over fading stimulus

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly lower on Friday as fears grew over fading stimulus and the...

Nov 20, 2020 10:12 PM
Technology

Vodafone Idea sells Indus Towers stake for US$506m

[NEW DELHI] Vodafone Idea, the debt-strapped Indian wireless carrier, sold its stake in a telecommunications tower...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS seeks to wind up Novena Global Healthcare founded by Loh cousins

Hot stock: SPH climbs 10.5% on heavy volume, hits four-month high

CIMB Singapore axes three business heads amid shake-up in bank

Latest Earnings

Ex-CEO of Hong Kong telco to become deputy CEO of Singtel's Singapore consumer business

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for