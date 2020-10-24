You are here

Home > Real Estate

US existing home sales rise to 14-year high

Sat, Oct 24, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New York

SALES of previously-owned US homes rose more than expected in September to the highest level in 14 years, as a desire for more space and record-low mortgage rates continue to support demand.

Contract closings increased 9.4 per cent from the prior month to an annualised 6.54 million, the fastest pace since May 2006, after a downwardly revised 5.98 million in August, National Association of Realtors (NAR) data released on Thursday showed.

The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 6.3 million rate in September. Single-family home sales outpaced purchases of condominiums.

The figures, which included record selling prices and leaner inventory, reinforce other data showing a booming housing market that is a key source of fuel for the economy.

SEE ALSO

Q3 private home prices up; new home sales double over previous quarter, but rents are down

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

With the pandemic forcing many Americans to work and learn from home, demand for single-family properties has soared at the same time record-low mortgage rates have lured more buyers.

Housing "is clearly much better than a V-shaped recovery so it's not only about recovering but well surpassing what was happening prior to the pandemic", said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist.

At the same time, "home prices are simply rising too fast due to insufficient supply and very strong demand". Properties remained on the market for just 21 days in September, an all-time low and down from 32 days in the same month last year, NAR said.

Available inventory declined 19.2 per cent from a year earlier to 1.47 million units, the fewest for any September on record, NAR's data showed. At the current pace, it would take 2.7 months to sell all the homes on the market, the lowest on record. Realtors see anything below five months of supply as a sign of a tight market.

The median selling price increased 14.8 per cent in September from a year earlier to a record US$311,800.

Homebuilders are working to keep up with demand amid lean supply. Single-family housing starts are at the highest since 2007, and a measure of homebuilder sentiment is at a record high. Sales of previously owned one-family homes rose 9.7 per cent to a 5.35 million pace, the fastest since April 2006.

The NAR report showed that purchases of existing homes increased in all four US regions, including an 8.5 per cent gain in the South to an all-time high, and a 9.6 per cent jump in the West.

Said Mr Yun: "I would attribute this jump to record-low interest rates and an abundance of buyers in the marketplace, including buyers of vacation homes given the greater flexibility to work from home."

Existing-home sales account for about 90 per cent of US housing and are calculated when a contract closes. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Q3 private home prices up; new home sales double over previous quarter, but rents are down

Office rents fall in Q3 amid cutbacks, work-from-home ops

Decline in retail rents accelerates in Q3

Bukit Sembawang's pivot to recurring income will boost dividends: DBS

HDB resales jump to 10-year high in Q3 as prices rise 1.5% over quarter

Reits (October 24-25, 2020)

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 23, 2020 11:08 PM
Government & Economy

US early vote total crosses 50 million, signaling a record-smashing turnout

[WASHINGTON] More than 50 million Americans have cast ballots in the presidential election, an early-voting expert...

Oct 23, 2020 11:02 PM
Energy & Commodities

China to launch long-awaited international copper futures on Nov 19

[BEIJING] China's securities regulator said on Friday it had approved an international copper futures contract for...

Oct 23, 2020 10:49 PM
Government & Economy

US business activity picks up in October

[WASHINGTON] US business activity increased to a 20-month high in October, but the pace of new business growth and...

Oct 23, 2020 10:17 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St rises at open on hopes of progress in stimulus talks

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, with investors anticipating progress in bipartisan...

Oct 23, 2020 10:10 PM
Companies & Markets

OKP's subsidiary to purchase Kreta Ayer property for S$11.3m

OKP Holdings announced that its 51 per cent-owned subsidiary Raffles Prestige Capital will be purchasing a property...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Parti Liyani case: Chief Justice allows probe into prosecutors

Nanofilm's IPO shares priced at S$2.59, promising market cap of S$1.7b

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

US early vote total crosses 50 million, signaling a record-smashing turnout

Broker's take: DBS says Bukit Sembawang land bank undervalued, initiates with 'buy'

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for