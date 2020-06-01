US govt sells HK$10b worth of property in HK

Hong Kong

THE US government is selling its property in one of the most exclusive neighbourhoods in Hong Kong, a State Department representative said in an e-mail.

The decision comes as protests continue to rock Hong Kong and tensions rise between the US and China over new Beijing-backed national security legislation in the city.

"The State Department's Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations regularly reviews the US government's overseas real estate holdings as part of its global reinvestment programme," the representative said.

The property, which comes with several mansions, is located in Shouson Hill, south of Hong Kong Island, and is valued at HK$10 billion (S$1.82 billion).

This is according to news site HK01, which first reported the sale. Some of the city's richest tycoons own properties in the area.

The State Department is also investing in enhancing other US government-owned assets in Hong Kong, including the US Consulate General's office building, according to the statement.

The US government purchased the property in 1948, records lodged with the Land Registry showed. BLOOMBERG