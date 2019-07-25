You are here

Home > Real Estate

US home sales tumble as prices surge to record high

Thu, Jul 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Washington

US HOME sales fell more than expected in June as a persistent shortage of properties pushed prices to a record high, indicating the housing market was struggling to regain speed since hitting a soft patch last year.

Housing and manufacturing are the main areas of weakness in the economy. They are offsetting strong consumer spending, resulting in a slowdown in economic activity that, together with trade tensions and tepid global growth, could see the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates next Wednesday for the first time in a decade.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Tuesday that existing home sales dropped 1.7 per cent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.27 million units last month.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The median existing house price increased 4.3 per cent from a year ago to an all-time high of US$285,700 in June.

"Meagre inventory levels, especially in the entry-level segment, and still-rising prices continue to limit the selection of homes available to more budget-conscious buyers," said Matthew Speakman, an economist at Zillow.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast existing home sales slipping 0.2 per cent to a rate of 5.33 million units in June.

Existing home sales, which make up about 90 per cent of home sales, decreased 2.2 per cent from a year ago. That was the 16th straight year-on-year decline in home sales.

The weakness in housing comes despite cheaper mortgage rates and the lowest unemployment rate in nearly 50 years.

Supply has continued to lag, especially in the lower-price segment of the housing market because of land and labour shortages, as well as expensive building materials. The government reported last week that permits for future home construction dropped to a two-year low in June.

According to the NAR, there was a 19 per cent drop from a year earlier in sales of houses priced at US$100,000 and below. The Realtors group said there was strong demand in this market segment, but not enough homes for sale.

The NAR also said last year's revamp of the US tax code, which reduced the amount of mortgage interest payments homeowners could deduct, was weighing on demand for homes priced at US$1 million and above.

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate has dropped to an average of 3.81 per cent from a more than seven-year peak of 4.94 per cent in November, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac.

Last month, existing home sales rose in the North-east and Mid-west. They tumbled in the populous South and in the West.

June's drop in existing homes sales likely means less in brokers' commissions, which suggests that housing probably remained a drag on gross domestic product in the second quarter. Spending on homebuilding contracted in the first quarter, the fifth straight quarterly decline.

The Atlanta Fed is forecasting GDP rising at a 1.6 per cent annualised rate in the second quarter.

The economy grew at a 3.1 per cent rate in the January-March period. The government will publish it snapshot of second-quarter GDP on Friday.

There were 1.93 million previously owned homes on the market in June, up from 1.91 million in May and unchanged from a year ago.

The tight inventory boosted house price inflation, which had been slowing after a jump in mortgage rates last year dampened demand for housing.

Economists, however, do not believe the re-acceleration in home prices reported by the NAR is a true picture of home values.

In a separate report on Tuesday, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) said its house price index rose a seasonally adjusted 5 per cent in May from a year ago, slowing from an increase of 5.2 per cent in April.

"We believe that the FHFA index is the more reliable indicator because the price measures reported in the existing home sales report don't control for changes in the mix of sales," said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.

"The FHFA index continues to show that the pace of appreciation has been cooling lately, which is a message consistent with several other related measures."

Last month, houses for sale typically stayed on the market for 27 days, up from 26 days in May and a year ago.

Fifty-six per cent of homes sold in June were on the market for less than a month. At June's sales pace, it would take 4.4 months to exhaust the current inventory, up from 4.3 months in May.

A six-to-seven-month supply is viewed as a healthy balance between supply and demand. First-time buyers accounted for 35 per cent of sales last month, up from 32 per cent in May and 31 per cent a year ago.

Economists and realtors say a 40 per cent share of first-time buyers is needed for a robust housing market. REUTERS

Real Estate

Singapore's Generation Z won't be mall rats

NZ's foreign buyer ban hits house prices in Queenstown

Cracks in home building sector rattle Australia's economy

Amazon moves into real estate by teaming up with Realogy

Ascendas Reit, H-Trust change financial year-end to December

Credit Suisse sees S-Reit valuations staying elevated; favours retail Reits

Editor's Choice

BT_20190724_ABDOM22_3843221.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Services 'not strong enough' to mitigate Singapore economy's slowdown

BT_20190724_LMXHENG0MRL_3843280.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Singapore Corporate Awards 2019
Companies & Markets

Government, firms must work more closely together: Heng

BT_20190724_ABSINGTEL24_3843189.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel doubles down on digital at AGM

Must Read

cbtl.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Consumer

Jollibee in US$350m deal to buy Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf; shares fall 8%

Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jon Howes.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Law firm Clyde & Co adds new partners Jon Howes, Sean Hardy to regional construction team

colin-te-24.jpg
Jul 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek hires General Atlantic exec Fock Wai Hoong for S-E Asia role: sources

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly