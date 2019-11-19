You are here

Home > Real Estate

US homebuilder sentiment eases for first time in five months

Tue, Nov 19, 2019 - 12:24 AM

file6ucwll7y03adweybiwo.jpg
Homebuilder sentiment in the US eased in November for the first time in five months while holding close to the highest level since Feb 2018.
REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Homebuilder sentiment in the US eased in November for the first time in five months while holding close to the highest level since Feb 2018.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index edged down 1 point to 70 as sales and traffic of prospective buyers cooled, according to data released Monday. The group's gauge of builder optimism about sales over the next six months advanced to the highest since May 2018.

A downturn in sentiment among builders in the South, the largest US region, was responsible for the November decrease. While low borrowing costs and a sturdy job market continue to fuel demand, smaller builders remain constrained by lot availability and difficulty finding skilled labour, NAHB says.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage crept up to 3.75 per cent last week, according to Freddie Mac data, after falling in September to an almost three-year low of 3.49 per cent. The Federal Reserve has lowered its benchmark rate three times in the second half of the year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Home sales have improved markedly from last year when affordability issues suppressed demand. The latest government data showed purchases of new properties remain close to an almost 12-year high.

SEE ALSO

US and South Korea to postpone joint air drills

"We have seen substantial year-over-year improvement following the housing affordability crunch of late 2018, when the HMI stood at 60," Robert Dietz, NAHB's chief economist, said in a statement. "However, lot shortages remain a serious problem, particularly among custom builders. Builders also continue to grapple with other affordability headwinds, including a lack of labor and regulatory constraints."

The South posted the lone decline among four regions. The reading for the West climbed to the highest level since 2016.

The index of present sales fell 2 points to 76 while the future sales measure rose 1 point to 77. The buyer traffic gauge slipped slipped 1 point to 53.

Readings above 50 indicate more builders view conditions as good than poor.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

London office landlords can’t believe how good things are

WeWork may lay off thousands

Hong Kong home sales plunge over weekend

Double-whammy of Brexit, election hits UK housing market: survey

Yanlord's UE takeover offer turns unconditional

Carving out bigger roles for malls

BREAKING

Nov 19, 2019 12:12 AM
Transport

Air Arabia signs US$14b Airbus A320 order

[DUBAI] Air Arabia on Monday announced a firm order for 120 Airbus A320 family jets in a deal worth around US$14...

Nov 18, 2019 11:55 PM
Consumer

Coty to pay US$600m for majority stake in Kylie Jenner cosmetics brand

[NEW YORK] Beauty products giant Coty announced Monday a deal to take a majority stake in Kylie Jenner's cosmetics...

Nov 18, 2019 11:34 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong demonstrators trapped on campus

[HONG KONG] Police officers Monday cornered hundreds of student protesters who occupied a Hong Kong university,...

Nov 18, 2019 11:10 PM
Government & Economy

Trump says will 'strongly consider' testifying in impeachment probe

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Monday said he is "strongly" considering answering a challenge from...

Nov 18, 2019 10:53 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St eases from record levels at open after report dents trade optimism

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main stock indexes eased from record highs at the open on Monday after a report stoked...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly