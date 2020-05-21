You are here

Home > Real Estate

US homebuilding drops to 5-year low in April as pandemic continues damage

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Washington

US HOMEBUILDING dropped to a five-year low in April, underlining fears that the novel coronavirus crisis would lead to the deepest economic contraction in the second quarter since the Great Depression.

Housing starts tumbled 30.2 per cent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 891,000 units last month, the lowest level since early 2015, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast housing starts would fall to a pace of 927,000 units in April.

Housing starts dropped 29.7 per cent on a year-on-year basis in April. Homebuilding fell in all four regions last month.

Though many states considered homebuilding as essential when they enforced lockdown orders in mid-March to curb the spread of Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, disruptions to building material supply chains likely weighed on activity in the last couple of months.

SEE ALSO

Spike in some Hong Kong flat sales raises fraud suspicions

As the country gradually reopens, there are indications the worst of the homebuilding slump is likely over. A survey on Monday showed an increase in homebuilder confidence in May.

With at least 21.4 million people having lost their jobs in March and April, however, the housing market could remain subdued for a while even with mortgage rates near record lows. Permits for future home construction plunged 20.8 per cent to a rate of 1.074 million units in April.

The housing market was back on the recovery path before the coronavirus pandemic struck, after hitting a soft patch that started in the first quarter of 2018 and lasted through the second quarter of 2019. It has expanded for three straight quarters. Economists are, however, expecting a sharp contraction in the second quarter. Economists expect the housing market downturn, together with a collapse in consumer spending, business investment and manufacturing, to result in gross domestic product (GDP) shrinking at as much as a 40 per cent pace in the second quarter, the deepest since the 1930s. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Maybank Kim Eng stays positive on S-Reits in 'conservation mode'

Manager of Eagle Hospitality Trust may get new partner: sponsor

Oxley unit finds buyer for Chevron House retail, banking units at S$315m

PropNex sells 113 new homes during 6 weeks of circuit breaker

Spike in some Hong Kong flat sales raises fraud suspicions

HK land parcel sells for cheaper than expected

BREAKING NEWS

May 21, 2020 12:23 AM
Consumer

All dressed down and nowhere to go: the new M&S shopping habits

[LONDON] Sports wear, sleep wear and bras are the new best sellers at Marks & Spencer, while suits and ties...

May 21, 2020 12:05 AM
Transport

Air France retires Airbus A380 in coronavirus response

[PARIS] Air France will permanently withdraw its Airbus A380 superjumbos from service in response to the coronavirus...

May 20, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

Monkeys infected with Covid-19 develop immunity in studies, a positive sign for vaccines

[CHICAGO] Two studies in monkeys published on Wednesday offer some of the first scientific evidence that surviving...

May 20, 2020 11:31 PM
Government & Economy

UK says no new customs posts needed for post-Brexit Northern Ireland border

[LONDON] Britain said on Wednesday it saw no need for new customs infrastructure in Northern Ireland but checks...

May 20, 2020 11:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Japan Foods expects steady revenue but lower earnings for FY2020 due to Covid-19

JAPAN Foods on Wednesday said that, based on a preliminary review of its unaudited management accounts, it expects ...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.