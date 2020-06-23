You are here

US housing set to ride out economic storm

The highly sensitive market is expected to outpace consumer price rises both this year and in 2021
Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Apart from weak activity, the main threat to the US housing market is unemployment, which jumped from record lows to record highs within a couple of months.
Bengaluru, India

US HOME prices will defy the current economic downturn and ride out the storm, supported by record low mortgage rates and limited supply, said a Reuters poll that showed housing outpacing consumer price rises both this year and in 2021.

The US housing market, which...

