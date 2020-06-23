US housing set to ride out economic storm

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Bengaluru, India
US HOME prices will defy the current economic downturn and ride out the storm, supported by record low mortgage rates and limited supply, said a Reuters poll that showed housing outpacing consumer price rises both this year and in 2021.
The US housing market, which...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes