You are here

Home > Real Estate

US housing starts surged last month to highest in 13 years

Fri, Jan 17, 2020 - 10:20 PM

doc78vyagknv1jkhfol8t6_doc78g1s1kzrfr7mqkp8n1.jpg
Groundbreakings on new US homes surged in December to a 13-year high, giving the housing market momentum heading into the new year amid low mortgage rates, solid job growth and optimistic buyers and builders.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] Groundbreakings on new US homes surged in December to a 13-year high, giving the housing market momentum heading into the new year amid low mortgage rates, solid job growth and optimistic buyers and builders.

Residential starts rose 16.9 per cent to a 1.61 million annualised rate after an upwardly revised 1.375 million pace in the prior month, according to government figures released Friday. The gain was the biggest in three years and well above all estimates in a Bloomberg survey. Permits, a proxy for future construction, fell 3.9 per cent to 1.42 million.

The data indicate residential construction added to fourth-quarter growth after contributing in the previous quarter for the first time since the end of 2017. While weather may have played a role in the month's data, demand has been fueled by mortgage rates near a three-year low as the job market remains resilient and wage gains help put money into the pockets of potential homebuyers.

Construction of single-family homes rose 11.2 per cent to the highest since mid-2007, while permits for those dwellings decreased 0.5 per cent. Groundbreakings for the multifamily category, which tends to be more volatile and includes apartment buildings and condominiums, jumped 29.8 per cent to the highest since 1986.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The full-year gain was more subdued, as new-home construction rose 3.2 per cent following 3.9 per cent in 2018. Permits were up 3.9 per cent in 2019.

SEE ALSO

Debt issue pits California housing crisis against train to Las Vegas

Even so, the strong overall reading on starts corroborates a jump in developers' confidence. US homebuilder sentiment posted the highest back-to-back readings since 1999 in December and January amid a jump in prospective buyers and a bump in the sales outlook.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Punggol to be 'living lab' for smart concepts, cybersecurity solutions

China's 2019 property investment up 9.9% y-o-y, sales fall

Singapore architects, engineers sign green petition

CapitaLand wins tender to manage Bugis Village and Bugis Street

OCBC withdraws 2 properties after tender closing

GuocoLand's Q2 earnings nearly triple on boost from Martin Modern sales

BREAKING

Jan 17, 2020 10:12 PM
Companies & Markets

Elite Commercial Reit lodges preliminary prospectus

ELITE Commercial Reit Management has lodged a preliminary prospectus to list a UK-focused Singapore Reit (real...

Jan 17, 2020 09:54 PM
Government & Economy

France tells US to back a global digital tax or risk others going solo

[PARIS] The United States risks a proliferation of national taxes on tech giants if President Donald Trump rejects...

Jan 17, 2020 09:38 PM
Companies & Markets

Union Gas plans purchase of Defu Lane HQ for S$10.5m

CATALIST-LISTED Union Gas Holdings has made an offer to purchase a property at 89 Defu Lane for S$10.5 million, to...

Jan 17, 2020 09:22 PM
Life & Culture

Michelin strips star from French culinary beacon Bocuse

[COLLONGES-AU-MONT-D'OR] Almost exactly two years after the death of the renowned French chef Paul Bocuse, the...

Jan 17, 2020 08:50 PM
Transport

Boeing is way behind airbus in race for China's next big order

[BEIJING] The long-awaited trade agreement between the US and China may pave the way for Boeing to resume sales to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly