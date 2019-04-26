You are here

Home > Real Estate

US mortgage applications post biggest fall in four months

Fri, Apr 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM

New York

US MORTGAGE applications to buy a home and to refinance one recorded their steepest weekly decline in four months as some mortgage rates increased to one-month highs, in step with higher bond yields, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said on Wednesday.

The Washington-based industry group said its seasonally adjusted index on home loan requests to lenders fell by 7.3 per cent to 425.6 in the week ended April 19. The drop was the biggest since a 9.9 per cent decrease in the week of Dec 21 last year.

"The strong economy and job market (are) keeping buyer interest high, but rising mortgage rates could add pressure to the budgets of some would-be buyers," MBA's chief economist Mike Fratantoni said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Interest rates on conforming 30-year mortgages, with loan balances of US$484,350 or less, averaged 4.46 per cent last week, marking a one-month peak and edging up from 4.44 per cent a week earlier, MBA said.

Other mortgage rates MBA tracks on average increased from two basis points to six basis points.

Mortgage rates rose in tandem with Treasury yields last week as investors scaled back their safe-haven bond holdings amid encouraging economic data in China and the United States.

"Borrowers remain extremely sensitive to rate changes, which is why there has been a 28 per cent drop in refinance applications over this three-week period," Mr Fratantoni said. "Purchase activity also declined, but remains almost 3 per cent higher than a year ago."

MBA's seasonally adjusted gauge on refinancing applications fell 11 per cent to 1,293 last week. Four weeks earlier, it climbed to 1,786, its strongest since November 2016 when mortgage rates fell to their lowest levels in over 14 months.

The share of refinancing requests versus total applications contracted to 39.4 per cent from 41.5 per cent in the prior week.

The group's index on purchase mortgage activity, which is seen as a proxy for future housing activity, retreated from a near nine-year high last week. REUTERS

Real Estate

Developers finding it tough to locate showflats on project site

Industrial property market to hold firm in 2019, business parks seen as bright spot

First Sponsor's Q1 profit up 39% to S$23.8m

Activist fund calls for merger of Ascendas Hospitality Trust, Ascott Reit

Another US hospitality trust looks to list on SGX

Coastline Residences to launch this weekend at S$2,450 psf

Editor's Choice

lwx_hyflux_260419_1.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux gets only a month more on debt stay in absence of binding offer

Apr 26, 2019
Real Estate

Developers finding it tough to locate showflats on project site

Apr 26, 2019
Transport

Grab invests in Ninja Van, ramps up logistics network

Most Read

1 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
2 Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals
3 1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report
4 Genting has a tough act to follow in IR 2.0
5 Hot stock: Best World tumbles 9% after shortseller Bonitas' report

Must Read

lwx_hyflux_260419_1.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux gets only a month more on debt stay in absence of binding offer

Apr 26, 2019
Real Estate

Developers finding it tough to locate showflats on project site

lwx_construction_260419_4.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Building maintenance and construction main sectors: CPIB

lwx_cipb_260419_2.jpg
Apr 26, 2019
Opinion

Why Singapore will not tolerate bribes of even 10 cents

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening