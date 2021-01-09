You are here

Home > Real Estate

US mortgage rates hit record low

Sat, Jan 09, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210109_BB_4399854.jpg
Low borrowing costs - down more than a percentage point from a year earlier - have fuelled a pandemic housing boom that has pushed the country towards an affordability crisis as home prices rise swiftly and listings grow ever more scarce.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Washington

MORTGAGE rates in the US started the new year by setting another record low.

The average for a 30-year, fixed loan fell to 2.65 per cent, down from 2.67 per cent last week and the lowest in data going back 50 years, Freddie Mac said in a statement on Thursday. It was the 17th record low since the coronavirus started roiling financial markets last March.

Low borrowing costs - down more than a percentage point from a year earlier - have fuelled a pandemic housing boom that has pushed the country towards an affordability crisis as home prices rise swiftly and listings grow ever more scarce.

Mortgage rates are poised to rise modestly this year, said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist, potentially threatening the rally.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"(Home prices) have been on an unsustainable rise. That's not something you can repeat year after year because income is not rising that quickly," Keith Gumbinger, vice-president at mortgage-information company HSH.com, said in an interview.

For now, low rates are helping to offset higher prices, "but if rates have stopped falling, you have lost that offset, and that begins to crimp affordability", he said.

The mortgage market may already be signalling a retreat, according to Matthew Pointon, US property economist at Capital Economics.

While loan applications for home purchases were up almost 25 per cent last month from a year earlier, momentum has slowed from the peak in late November, he said, citing data from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Pent-up demand from earlier in the pandemic has been exhausted and record-low inventory will discourage some would-be buyers, according to Mr Pointon. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 8, 2021 11:17 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks rise as market eyes stimulus after bad jobs data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks added to records early Friday as markets undeterred by weak jobs data and disturbing...

Jan 8, 2021 11:10 PM
Transport

Boeing to pay US$2.5b to settle US criminal probe into 737 MAX crashes

[WASHINGTON] Boeing will pay more than US$2.5 billion in fines and compensation after reaching a settlement with the...

Jan 8, 2021 10:57 PM
Government & Economy

London declares 'major incident' with hospitals at risk of Covid deluge

[LONDON] London mayor Sadiq Khan on Friday declared a major incident, warning hospitals in the British capital could...

Jan 8, 2021 10:52 PM
Consumer

Britain approves Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for use

[LONDON] Britain's medical regulator on Friday approved Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for use, the health ministry said...

Jan 8, 2021 10:49 PM
Government & Economy

Beware of SMS scams as Singapore begins vaccination drive: MOH

[SINGAPORE] As invitations by text messages roll out for some to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations, scammers are...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

OCBC appoints Helen Wong as new group CEO as Samuel Tsien retires

US Vice-President Pence opposes using 25th amendment to remove Trump

British retail giant M&S logs sliding sales on virus

STI joins Asia rally, nears 3,000-level again

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for