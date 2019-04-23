You are here

Home > Real Estate

US new-home sales climb for a third straight month in March

Tue, Apr 23, 2019 - 10:28 PM

doc751qrwuhc7siymi3my1_doc73rpydw1i7ch191atp.jpg
Sales of new US homes unexpectedly rose in March, climbing to a 16-month high to cap the first quarter with a third straight increase that reflects a boost from lower borrowing costs.
Bloomberg

[WASHINGTON] Sales of new US homes unexpectedly rose in March, climbing to a 16-month high to cap the first quarter with a third straight increase that reflects a boost from lower borrowing costs.

Single-family home sales rose 4.5 per cent to a 692,000 annualized pace that topped all estimates in Bloomberg's survey, while February's figure was revised down somewhat, government data showed Tuesday. The median sales price decreased 9.7 per cent from a year earlier to a two-year low of US$302,700.

The surprisingly strong gain suggests lower mortgage rates and rising wages are helping the housing market regain its footing after stumbling last year. Still, other March data have been less upbeat, as existing home sales missed estimates and housing starts slumped to the slowest pace since May 2017.

The number of properties sold for which construction hadn't yet started grew to 200,000, the most since November 2017, indicating lower mortgage rates have lured more buyers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

New-home purchases account for about 10 per cent of the market and are calculated when contracts are signed. They are considered a timelier barometer than purchases of previously-owned homes, which are calculated when contracts close.

Purchases of new homes climbed in three of four regions, led by a 17.6 per cent jump in the Midwest. The Northeast saw a 22.2 per cent drop that was the steepest since July.

Economists in Bloomberg's survey projected sales falling to a 649,000 pace, with forecasts ranging from 680,000 to 601,000.

The supply of homes at the current sales rate decreased to six months from 6.3 months in February. The number of new homes for sale in the period was little changed at 344,000.

The March figures mark a return to the original schedule following delays from the government shutdown that ended in January. The report is published jointly by the Census Bureau and Department of Housing and Urban Development.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Aspen's Penang residential project 90% booked in first weekend

Mapletree Commercial Trust posts Q4 DPU of 2.31 Singapore cents

UIC Q1 net profit rises 35% to S$81.1m, lifted by Shanghai home sales

Le Arc Apartment in another en bloc sale bid at lower S$18.5m price

Frasers Property JV expects sale of last 3 retail assets in Sydney project to fetch over A$170m

CapitaLand sells self-storage business StorHub for S$179.5m

Editor's Choice

BT_20190423_ABFOOD22_3760677.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Garage

R&D in nutrition, sustainability to drive disruption in food industry

BT_20190423_RMPERENNIAL23_3760691.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point for S$520m

lwx_hyflux_230419_11.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux to ask court for further 3-month reprieve from creditors

Most Read

1 Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks
2 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
3 M1 to delist on April 24
4 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m
5 Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth

Must Read

lwx_OFFICE_230419_79.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

One third of job roles in finance may be impacted by automation: MAS-IBF study

doc751mx1ljsbobhx8yt9_doc72kb0yfnbdv1gx53dike.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc751m29e8qdfiz6zuehm_doc74zfa4affnt14rvm59a5.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat promoted to Deputy Prime Minister from May 1

lwx_grab_230419_86.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Garage

Grab adds Agoda, Booking.com, BookMyShow, HOOQ to super app

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening