US new home sales drop for third straight month in December

Tue, Jan 28, 2020 - 3:29 PM

Sales of new US single-family homes unexpectedly fell in December, likely held down by a shortage of more affordable homes, but the housing market remains supported by lower mortgage rates.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] Sales of new US single-family homes unexpectedly fell in December, likely held down by a shortage of more affordable homes, but the housing market remains supported by lower mortgage rates.

The Commerce Department said on Monday new home sales slipped 0.4 per cent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 694,000 units last, with sales in the South dropping to more than a one-year low. It was the third straight monthly decline in sales.

November's sales pace was revised down to 697,000 units from the previously reported 719,000 units. Sales last month were concentrated in the US$200,000-US$749,000 price range. New homes priced below US$200,000, the most sought after, accounted for only 10 per cent of sales.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new home sales, which account for about 11.1 per cent of housing market sales, would increase 1.5 per cent to a pace of 730,000 units in December.

New home sales are drawn from permits and tend to be volatile on a month-to-month basis. Sales jumped 23.0 per cent from a year ago. For all of 2019, new home sales increased 10.3 per cent to 681,000 units, the highest since 2006.

Brexit potentially heralds European division at UN Security Council

The housing market is being supported by cheaper mortgage rates after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates three times last year. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate has dropped to an average of 3.60 per cent from its peak of 4.94 per cent in November 2018, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac.

Reports this month showed sales of previously owned homes jumped to near a two-year high in December and housing starts raced to a 13-year peak. Though permits for the future construction of single-family housing permits fell in December, that followed seven straight monthly gains.

Despite the improvement following a soft patch in 2018, the housing sector, which accounts for about 3.1 per cent of gross domestic product, remains constrained by a lack of homes, especially in the lower-priced segment of the market, because of land and labor shortages. That is keeping house prices elevated.

The median new house price rose 0.5 per cent to US$331,400 in December from a year ago. New home sales in the South, which accounts for the bulk of transactions, dropped 15.4 per cent in December to a rate of 347,000 units, the lowest since October 2018. Sales declined 11.8 per cent in the Northeast, but rose 10.1 per cent in the Midwest and surged 31.0 per cent in the West.

There were 327,000 new homes on the market last month, up 1.6 per cent from November. At December's sales pace it would take 5.7 months to clear the supply of houses on the market, up from 5.5 months in November.

 

REUTERS

