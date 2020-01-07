You are here

Home > Real Estate

Van Holland condo in District 10 to start public sales this weekend

Tue, Jan 07, 2020 - 2:53 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

vanholland-KohBros.jpg
One of the three blocks in Van Holland is dubbed the “Exclusive Series” and will house 16 units with private lift access.
PHOTO: KOH BROTHERS

KOH Brothers Group’s freehold residential development in prime District 10 will soon hit the market officially.

The Van Holland condominium will be launched for public sales on Jan 11 with indicative prices starting from S$2,600 per square foot, Koh Brothers announced on Tuesday. Its private preview was held on Jan 3.

The 69-unit development along Holland Road is set to obtain its temporary occupation permit in March 2023. It will offer apartments each spanning 495 square feet (sq ft) to 1,991 sq ft.

Van Holland will have two five-storey blocks with 53 units in total. These will be one to four-bedroom units ranging from 495 sq ft to 1,345 sq ft.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The condominium’s other block has four storeys and is dubbed the “Exclusive Series”, housing 16 units with private lift access. The two-bedroom plus study, four-bedroom, and four-bedroom plus attic apartments in this block will span 1,001 sq ft to 1,991 sq ft each.

SEE ALSO

Koh Bros Q3 net profit down by 38.6% to S$1.01 million on construction weakness

The property sits on elevated ground occupying a total land area of 4,427.7 square metres (about 47,660 sq ft).

Its upcoming amenities include a sky garden with a spacious 860 sq ft clubhouse, an aqua gym and a sky pool, as well as a 26 metre infinity lap pool on the ground level.

All units will have Italian marble flooring and come equipped with Miele kitchen appliances and Fratelli Frattini “opulent” sanitary fittings encrusted with Swarovski crystals in the master bathroom, Koh Brothers said.

Van Holland will have a sheltered link-bridge for residents to walk to the Holland Village enclave, which is about three minutes away on foot.

The condominium is close to the upcoming One Holland Village mixed-use development, Chip Bee Garden and Holland Village MRT station. Also in the vicinity are Dempsey Hill, the Botanic Gardens, Orchard Road, as well as business parks One-North and The Metropolis.

Schools nearby include Nanyang Primary School, Henry Park Primary, Hwa Chong Institution and the National University of Singapore.

The developer Koh Brothers Group is listed on the Singapore Exchange’s main board. Its shares were trading at 22.5 Singapore cents as at 2.31pm on Tuesday, up 0.5 cent or 2.3 per cent.

Real Estate

Freehold shophouses in East Coast, Geylang put on market

Chinese developers' offshore bond pipeline meets firm new year demand

2 Tras Street shophouses up for sale with S$12m and S$10m guide prices

Bed Bath & Beyond sells real estate as part of turnaround

Hong Kong landlords face tough times as shop, office rents sink

Investors in Australian real estate unlikely to be put off by wildfire crisis

BREAKING

Jan 7, 2020 03:15 PM
Real Estate

Freehold shophouses in East Coast, Geylang put on market

TWO freehold shophouses, one along East Coast Road and the other in Geylang, have been launched for sale by tender...

Jan 7, 2020 02:59 PM
Technology

AMD unveils new laptop chips aimed at bulk of PC market

[SAN FRANCISCO] Advanced Micro Devices Inc, trying to justify a meteoric stock performance last year, said its new...

Jan 7, 2020 02:49 PM
Real Estate

Chinese developers' offshore bond pipeline meets firm new year demand

[HONG KONG] Chinese property developers kicked off the new year with a strong pipeline of bond issuance, in...

Jan 7, 2020 02:45 PM
Government & Economy

Payment delays worsen among Singapore firms for third straight quarter

SLOW payments among Singapore firms increased for the third consecutive quarter, led by the retail and services...

Jan 7, 2020 02:40 PM
Transport

Carmaker Rolls-Royce annual sales surge 25%

[BENGALURU] Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce said on Tuesday it recorded a 25 per cent jump in sales in 2019, underpinned...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly