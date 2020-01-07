Van Holland condo in District 10 to start public sales this weekend

One of the three blocks in Van Holland is dubbed the “Exclusive Series” and will house 16 units with private lift access.

KOH Brothers Group’s freehold residential development in prime District 10 will soon hit the market officially.

The Van Holland condominium will be launched for public sales on Jan 11 with indicative prices starting from S$2,600 per square foot, Koh Brothers announced on Tuesday. Its private preview was held on Jan 3.

The 69-unit development along Holland Road is set to obtain its temporary occupation permit in March 2023. It will offer apartments each spanning 495 square feet (sq ft) to 1,991 sq ft.

Van Holland will have two five-storey blocks with 53 units in total. These will be one to four-bedroom units ranging from 495 sq ft to 1,345 sq ft.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The condominium’s other block has four storeys and is dubbed the “Exclusive Series”, housing 16 units with private lift access. The two-bedroom plus study, four-bedroom, and four-bedroom plus attic apartments in this block will span 1,001 sq ft to 1,991 sq ft each.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

The property sits on elevated ground occupying a total land area of 4,427.7 square metres (about 47,660 sq ft).

Its upcoming amenities include a sky garden with a spacious 860 sq ft clubhouse, an aqua gym and a sky pool, as well as a 26 metre infinity lap pool on the ground level.

All units will have Italian marble flooring and come equipped with Miele kitchen appliances and Fratelli Frattini “opulent” sanitary fittings encrusted with Swarovski crystals in the master bathroom, Koh Brothers said.

Van Holland will have a sheltered link-bridge for residents to walk to the Holland Village enclave, which is about three minutes away on foot.

The condominium is close to the upcoming One Holland Village mixed-use development, Chip Bee Garden and Holland Village MRT station. Also in the vicinity are Dempsey Hill, the Botanic Gardens, Orchard Road, as well as business parks One-North and The Metropolis.

Schools nearby include Nanyang Primary School, Henry Park Primary, Hwa Chong Institution and the National University of Singapore.

The developer Koh Brothers Group is listed on the Singapore Exchange’s main board. Its shares were trading at 22.5 Singapore cents as at 2.31pm on Tuesday, up 0.5 cent or 2.3 per cent.