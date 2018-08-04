You are here

Home > Real Estate

Vancouver suffers worst July for home sales since 2000

Buyers baulk at rising mortgage rates and over C$1m tags
Sat, Aug 04, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Ottawa

VANCOUVER realtors haven't had this lousy a July in almost two decades. Sales were down 30 per cent from a year ago to 2,070 units, the fewest transactions in the month since 2000, according to data released on Thursday by the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver.

Buyers are being deterred by rising mortgage rates and benchmark prices that remain over the one-million dollar mark. "It's a new norm, a new market," said Adil Dinani, a realtor with Royal LePage, a unit of Brookfield Real Estate Services. "I have sellers stuck in the mindset of wanting what their neighbours got earlier this year. It's just not going to happen."

Homes are selling under the asking price and buyers are including standard protection clauses in their offers - something unheard of during the market frenzy of recent years in Canada's most expensive city.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sales of detached properties declined by 33 per cent from a year ago, and apartments are down 27 per cent. Detached homes sold for an average of C$1.61 million (S$1.69 million) and apartments averaged C$712,092.

The overall composite benchmark price fell 0.6 per cent in July to C$1.09 million, although it's up 6.7 per cent from a year earlier. The report signals that buyers are still adjusting to tougher mortgage qualification rules the federal government introduced on Jan 1, and to the four increases in the Bank of Canada's trendsetting interest rate over the past year.

Those rules were put in place after surging prices in both Toronto, which reports sales figures on Friday, and the Pacific coast city led to warnings about excessive speculation. Other levels of government have also cracked down. British Columbia's provincial government imposed a tax on foreign buyers, and Vancouver is trying to deter property speculators with a levy on vacant homes.

"With increased mortgage rates and stricter lending requirements, buyers and sellers are opting to take a wait-and-see approach for the time being," Phil Moore, president of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver said in the report. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Robert Kuok's daughter buying bungalow in Belmont Park GCB Area

Perennial Q2 profit halves to S$8.6m with Capitol fully consolidated

Hatten Land to acquire Seremban developer

Higher development, investment income boost UOL's Q2

Banks cashing in on Lisbon's property boom

Shophouses come under the spotlight again

Editor's Choice

BT_20180803_SINGPOST_3520950.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retailers share tales of digitisation battles on the ground

2018-08-02T013315Z_538714391_RC15E6787680_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Aug 3, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS trims property loans growth by S$1b; Q2 net up 18%

Aug 3, 2018
Startups

FundedX platform for 'trading startups' stalls at start line over licensing issue

Most Read

1 DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates
2 UOB sees housing prices falling 5-10% over time; keeps 2018 home loan growth forecast
3 Brookvale Park en bloc bid latest to be headed to court
4 Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target
5 Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-uob-030818.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB sees housing prices falling 5-10% over time; keeps 2018 home loan growth forecast

Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB downgrades BreadTalk to 'sell' on overheated valuations

nz-uob-030818.jpg
Aug 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Former Sakae Holdings director charged over offences involving more than S$20m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening